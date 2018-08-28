Search

Advanced search

Video

Impov comedy kings The Noise Next Door coming to Diss

PUBLISHED: 10:40 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:03 08 November 2018

Impov comedy troupe The Noise Next Door are bringing their new show. Picture: Diss Corn Hall

Impov comedy troupe The Noise Next Door are bringing their new show. Picture: Diss Corn Hall

Archant

They have appeared on TV, performed alongside the likes of Michael McIntyre, Al Murray and Harry Hill and are 11 time sell-out Edinburgh Fringe veterans, and now unstoppable improv comedy ensemble The Noise Next Door are heading to Diss.

Impov comedy troupe The Noise Next Door are bringing their new show. Picture: Diss Corn HallImpov comedy troupe The Noise Next Door are bringing their new show. Picture: Diss Corn Hall

Masters of off-the-cuff comedy they have won a reputation as the UK’s premier improv troupe and it has just been announced they will be bringing their latest show to Diss Corn Hall next May.

One of the country’s most sought after comedy club headliners, The Noise Next Door — made up of Charlie Granville, Tom Livingstone, Sam Pacelli and Robin Hatcher — have previous appeared at Norwich Playhouse and as part of Norwich’s Laugh in the Park.

So it is quite a coup that the boys will be bringing their brand spanking new, full length adult evening show The Noise Next Door: Remix to the South Norfolk venue.

The audience should expect a perfect blend of ludicrous characters, witty one-liners, epic stories, and explosive physicality as the foursome take suggestions and transform them into fantastically funny scenes and songs in the blink of an eye.

Their lightning-quick wit and original comedic talents have grown since they first began performing their own distinctive brand of off-the-cuff comedy together after they met at university.

• The Noise Next Door: Remix is at Diss Corn Hall on May 2, 8pm, £14 (£13 cons), 01379 652241, disscornhall.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Murder arrests after man stabbed to death

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Nearly 470 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 466 drivers in October. Picture: Ian Burt

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norfolk pub launches takeaway roast dinners

The Crown Inn's Sunday roast, Photo: The Crown Inn, Gayton

Video Murder arrests after man stabbed to death

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Video Neighbours describe harrowing aftermath of Yarmouth murder

Police outside a property in Great Yarmouth where a man was stabbed to death. Picture Liz Coates.

Nearly 470 speeding drivers caught by community volunteers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 466 drivers in October. Picture: Ian Burt

Video New CCTV footage emerges as police launch new appeal over Norfolk man’s death

CCTV footage of Tony Green leaving Bar X on Saturday September 8. Picture: Norfolk Police

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast