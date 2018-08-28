Video

Impov comedy kings The Noise Next Door coming to Diss

Impov comedy troupe The Noise Next Door are bringing their new show. Picture: Diss Corn Hall Archant

They have appeared on TV, performed alongside the likes of Michael McIntyre, Al Murray and Harry Hill and are 11 time sell-out Edinburgh Fringe veterans, and now unstoppable improv comedy ensemble The Noise Next Door are heading to Diss.

Masters of off-the-cuff comedy they have won a reputation as the UK’s premier improv troupe and it has just been announced they will be bringing their latest show to Diss Corn Hall next May.

One of the country’s most sought after comedy club headliners, The Noise Next Door — made up of Charlie Granville, Tom Livingstone, Sam Pacelli and Robin Hatcher — have previous appeared at Norwich Playhouse and as part of Norwich’s Laugh in the Park.

So it is quite a coup that the boys will be bringing their brand spanking new, full length adult evening show The Noise Next Door: Remix to the South Norfolk venue.

The audience should expect a perfect blend of ludicrous characters, witty one-liners, epic stories, and explosive physicality as the foursome take suggestions and transform them into fantastically funny scenes and songs in the blink of an eye.

Their lightning-quick wit and original comedic talents have grown since they first began performing their own distinctive brand of off-the-cuff comedy together after they met at university.

• The Noise Next Door: Remix is at Diss Corn Hall on May 2, 8pm, £14 (£13 cons), 01379 652241, disscornhall.co.uk