I’m A Celebrity star Emily Atack to bring comedy show to Norwich

I'm a Celebrity star Emily Atack is coming to Norwich on her debut comedy tour. Picture PA/Ian West. PA Archive/PA Images

I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! star Emily Atack will soon be swapping the Australian jungle for St Johns Alley when she brings her debut comedy show to Norwich.

The actress, best known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners, will be at Maddermarket Theatre in the city in May for her show ‘Emily Atack: Talk Thirty To Me’.

Fans can expect a “live memoir of anecdotes, impressions and tales of an actress in her twenties”. Emily will also talk about “today’s anxiety inducing world of scrolling through social media, swiping right, slimming apps and the never ending search for ‘the one’”.

It comes as the 28-year-old is quickly becoming a viewers favourite on the ITV show. She is currently second favourite with the bookmakers to be crowned queen of the jungle behind football manager Harry Redknapp.

• Tickets for Emily Atack: Talk Thirty To Me at the Maddermarket Theatre on May 3 are on sale now and cost £20.