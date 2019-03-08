Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

From the Black Shuck to buried witch - new book celebrates Norfolk's supernatural tales

PUBLISHED: 14:56 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 15 August 2019

Somerton Church ruins (oak grown from a witch's wooden leg) Credit: Supplied by Amberley Publishing

Somerton Church ruins (oak grown from a witch's wooden leg) Credit: Supplied by Amberley Publishing

Archant

From the Black Shuck to an oak tree grown from a witch buried there, a new book celebrates the county's weird and wonderful folklore.

The Hanging Monk of St. Benet's Abbey Mill Credit: Supplied by Amberley PublishingThe Hanging Monk of St. Benet's Abbey Mill Credit: Supplied by Amberley Publishing

The Illustrated Tales of Norfolk features a collection of strange tales from Norfolk and is written by local author and historian John Ling.

Among the stories included in the book are the ancient legend of the supernatural Black Shuck dog, which provided inspiration for The Hound of the Baskervilles, and the strange case of the vicar who, after being defrocked, was killed in a lion's cage while delivering a sermon.

Mr Ling, who is also the author of Windmills of Norfolk, undertook a great deal of research and tried to unearth the more obscure tales.

The book contains over 80 illustrations and features many of his original photographs which involved lots of travelling across the county.

The Ghost of the Lady in Grey is said to haunt Tombland Alley in Norwich. Credit: Supplied by Amberley PublishingThe Ghost of the Lady in Grey is said to haunt Tombland Alley in Norwich. Credit: Supplied by Amberley Publishing

Mr Ling said: "The book brings together all kinds of stories from across Norfolk, including ancient legends, folklore, mysterious murders, smuggling, witchcraft and much besides.

"My favourite Norfolk tale would probably be one of the traditional stories like the tale of the Pedlar of Swaffham, who found buried gold in his back garden after travelling to London and back with his dog.

"I also like the old yarn about the oak tree inside the ruins of East Somerton Church which supposedly grew from the wooden leg of a witch buried there long ago!"

READ MORE: Weird Norfolk: Could this be the most haunted building in Norfolk?

Norfolk's mythical tales have captured the imagination if its residents for generations and none more so than in Norwich where a ghost walk takes place three times a week across the cobbled city streets.

Illustrated Tales of Norfolk by John Ling Credit: Amberley PublishingIllustrated Tales of Norfolk by John Ling Credit: Amberley Publishing

Mr Ling added: "Norfolk is an ancient county with a turbulent history and some of the featured tales go back up to 1,000 years.

"Traditionally it has been quite an isolated county and it has a long coastline which has given rise to many beliefs and superstitions.

"I think that people are interested in Norfolk's past partly because things are changing quickly and the old stories need to be preserved for posterity."

The Illustrated Tales of Norfolk has been released by Amberley Publishing and costs £14.99 and the paperback is available on Amazon and in Kindle, Kobo and iBook formats.

Most Read

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have been called to reports of a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass

‘The criminals in this town are taking over’ - Man speaks out after brutal mugging

Danny Lassman, 31, suffered wounds to his head, arms and ribs after an unprompted attack. Photo: Lara Ingram

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

A-level results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Poppy Clarke, left, and Merewa Abdu with their results on A-Level results day at Sir Isaac Newton College, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have been called to reports of a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass

Grocery store alleged to have sold smuggled tobacco to children

Victoria Store in Diss, which is facing a licence review amid allegations of selling smuggled tobacco. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists