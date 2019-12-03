An ice rink is coming to Norwich for Christmas



Skate into Christmas as an ice rink is coming to Norwich this December and it is bound to make you feel festive.



The Georgian Townhouse in Unthank Road is making sure it is the most wonderful time of the year with an ice rink on Sunday, December 22 for their Festive Fun Day.

The rink will be in their large pub garden with 20 minute slots available from 11am to 9pm and it is suitable for all ages.

It is the only one in the city this year, so demand is expected to be high and customers are advised to book early.



The event will also include mulled wine and cider, hot chocolate, festive face painting, a barbecue and wood-fired Christmas pizzas.

The restaurant will be open all day and they also will be serving their popular Sunday roasts, with options including Norfolk sirloin of beef and roast loin of pork.

You can book at thegeorgiantownhousenorwich.com