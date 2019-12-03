Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

An ice rink is coming to Norwich for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 14:48 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 03 December 2019

An ice rink is coming to Norwich for Christmas Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An ice rink is coming to Norwich for Christmas Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Skate into Christmas as an ice rink is coming to Norwich this December and it is bound to make you feel festive.

An ice rink is coming to Norwich Credit: Getty Images/iStockphotoAn ice rink is coming to Norwich Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Georgian Townhouse in Unthank Road is making sure it is the most wonderful time of the year with an ice rink on Sunday, December 22 for their Festive Fun Day.

The rink will be in their large pub garden with 20 minute slots available from 11am to 9pm and it is suitable for all ages.

It is the only one in the city this year, so demand is expected to be high and customers are advised to book early.

READ MORE: 11 places you can meet Father Christmas in Norfolk

The Georgian Townhouse in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.The Georgian Townhouse in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

The event will also include mulled wine and cider, hot chocolate, festive face painting, a barbecue and wood-fired Christmas pizzas.

The restaurant will be open all day and they also will be serving their popular Sunday roasts, with options including Norfolk sirloin of beef and roast loin of pork.

You can book at thegeorgiantownhousenorwich.com

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Man killed in crash between car and bus

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Four vehicle crash on A47

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Pub closes as landlords retire and head off to Spain

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers at The Dog Inn in Horsford. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple ‘could have been killed’ after car tyres blow out on A11

Carl Sturgess and Caron Pain were in a their Land Rover when they hit a pothole on the A11. Picture: Caron Pain

Southampton v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP

Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey missed the Premier League draw at Arsenal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daughter saw mother stab father to death

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Norwich to Newquay flights scrapped

Loganair is stopping their flight from Norwich to Newquay. Pic: Archant

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists