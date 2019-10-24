Search

American craze HyperBowling launches in Norwich

24 October, 2019 - 14:50
Hollywood Bowl assistant manager, James Oldroyd and manager, Sarah Macnab playing the new hyperbowl game. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Hitting the barriers and taking selfies is all part of the fun in HyperBowling, a new interactive game which has launched at Hollywood Bowl in Norwich.

In the game, which has been branded "the new generation of bowling", players hit different coloured sections on the barriers and, depending on which one the ball touches, multiplies your score by the number of pins you knock down.

For those that hit a blue section, their score will be multiplied by three, green by two and red means you don't earn any points - even if you get a strike.

Norwich is the first centre in the region to get the new HyperBowling game and it is available in all the 26 lanes, alongside regular bowling too, and you can play three, six or nine levels.

There is also a pro version which has harder levels and targets on the barriers and Hyper Squad, which is all about lane territory and you start with an unlit lane trying to get the sides lit in your team colour, then if you hit the enemy's territory you get a foul.

Finally, for children is Hyper Active where there are moving coloured sections and if you hit the red a monster eats your score.

Players also take happy and sad selfies on the monitors before the game and design their own character which appears on the screen when they bowl.

Sarah Macnab, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl Norwich, said: "Hyperbowling is a new generation of bowling brought in from America and it is better for younger kids as it is more interactive, there are shorter turns and a higher scoring system, but the squad game is also great for groups like stag and hen dos too.

"You need to hit different parts of the barrier for different points and although you can't change bowling itself you can add to it and make it more fun.

"You can combine with regular games of bowling and each three levels are the same price as a normal game."

