Norwich Chinese Takeaways with the best food hygiene ratings

PUBLISHED: 14:53 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 25 August 2020

These Chinese takeaways have the best hygiene ratings in Norwich Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here are the Norwich Chinese takeaways with the best food hygiene ratings.

Ji Chicken Shop in London Street Credit: Louisa BaldwinJi Chicken Shop in London Street Credit: Louisa Baldwin

What is a Friday night without a takeaway? Think of the crispy chilli beef, or the prawn toast, or crispy aromatic duck...

Chinese is a much-love cuisine, but wouldn’t you like to know that your sweet and sour chicken balls were made in a clean kitchen?

Here are the ten Chinese takeaways with the best food hygiene ratings as ranked on the Norwich City Council website.

Baby Buddha Tea House, Ber Street

The Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse has a hygiene rating of five. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse has a hygiene rating of five. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rating: 5

A family-run business which offers authentic home-made Dim-Sum with the option to eat in or takeaway.

Chopstix, Chapelfield

Rating: 5

Delivering Pan Asian meals with fusion recipes, whilst all being a good value for money options.

Chopstix Noodle Bar, Castle Mall

Rating: 5

So good it is on here twice!

East Chinese Takeaway, Colman Road

Rating: 5

You can order traditional dishes made from family recipes as well as a range of specially imported Chinese vegetables.

Evergreen Chinese Takeaway, Aylsham Road

Rating: 5

You can order all your favourite Chinese dishes and wait as they are freshly prepared.

New Lucky Star Chinese Takeaway, Aylsham Road

Rating: 5

The chefs are known for their excellent Chinese cuisine, they are “experts in choosing the colour, aroma, flavour and taste.”

Peking House, Dereham Road

Rating: 5

With only fresh and healthy ingredients, they are following their ethos of serving truly authentic, quality Chinese dishes.

Ji The Chicken Shop London Street

Rating: 4

Registered on the Norwich City Council as a Chinese Takeaway, the takeaway combines chicken and the founder’s culture and flavours of Taiwan.

China Star, Sprowston Road

Rating: 4

There are plenty of traditional dishes on the menu to choose from, along with lots of unique dishes to try something different!

Golden City, Distillery Square

Rating: 4

Located just off Dereham Road, it is a central Chinese takeaway with traditional dishes. A Google review claimed they had “huge chicken balls”.

