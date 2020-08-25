Norwich Chinese Takeaways with the best food hygiene ratings
PUBLISHED: 14:53 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 25 August 2020
Here are the Norwich Chinese takeaways with the best food hygiene ratings.
What is a Friday night without a takeaway? Think of the crispy chilli beef, or the prawn toast, or crispy aromatic duck...
Chinese is a much-love cuisine, but wouldn’t you like to know that your sweet and sour chicken balls were made in a clean kitchen?
Here are the ten Chinese takeaways with the best food hygiene ratings as ranked on the Norwich City Council website.
Baby Buddha Tea House, Ber Street
Rating: 5
A family-run business which offers authentic home-made Dim-Sum with the option to eat in or takeaway.
Chopstix, Chapelfield
Rating: 5
Delivering Pan Asian meals with fusion recipes, whilst all being a good value for money options.
Chopstix Noodle Bar, Castle Mall
Rating: 5
So good it is on here twice!
East Chinese Takeaway, Colman Road
Rating: 5
You can order traditional dishes made from family recipes as well as a range of specially imported Chinese vegetables.
Evergreen Chinese Takeaway, Aylsham Road
Rating: 5
You can order all your favourite Chinese dishes and wait as they are freshly prepared.
New Lucky Star Chinese Takeaway, Aylsham Road
Rating: 5
The chefs are known for their excellent Chinese cuisine, they are “experts in choosing the colour, aroma, flavour and taste.”
Peking House, Dereham Road
Rating: 5
With only fresh and healthy ingredients, they are following their ethos of serving truly authentic, quality Chinese dishes.
Ji The Chicken Shop London Street
Rating: 4
Registered on the Norwich City Council as a Chinese Takeaway, the takeaway combines chicken and the founder’s culture and flavours of Taiwan.
China Star, Sprowston Road
Rating: 4
There are plenty of traditional dishes on the menu to choose from, along with lots of unique dishes to try something different!
Golden City, Distillery Square
Rating: 4
Located just off Dereham Road, it is a central Chinese takeaway with traditional dishes. A Google review claimed they had “huge chicken balls”.
