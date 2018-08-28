Search

Advanced search

Hydra Lerna review: The future can only be bright for Hydra Lerna and her fantastic sound

PUBLISHED: 19:06 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:06 14 November 2018

Norwich electro/pop harpist Hydra Lerna. Photo: Elliot Franklin

Norwich electro/pop harpist Hydra Lerna. Photo: Elliot Franklin

Elliot Franklin

Hyrdra Lerna performed a great set at her EP launch at Norwich Arts Centre last night.

Hydra Lerna is a Norwich based singer-songwriter who performs with a harp, manipulated through a loop and multi-FX pedal, combined with a laptop and Novation launch pad. She describes herself as a one girl show who produces everything on stage whilst singing dark and captivating lyrics.

She clearly has incredible talent, layering harp loops over electronic beats and synths, creating ethereal and beautiful music topped with a stunning and powerful singing voice as good as I’ve ever heard live. It is no surprise to read she has already supported the likes of JP Cooper, Mullally, Billy Lockett, Let’s Eat Grandma and Bryde.

The Arts Centre is the perfect venue for Hydra, with the gothic arches and high ceiling providing a chilled, eerie atmosphere. The stage lighting is low, with good use of back lights.

The first song was her magnificent new single Reckless. I’ve had the pleasure of listening to it many times before and would say it is not just the best piece of locally produced music I’ve heard this year, it’s one of the best pieces of music I’ve heard anywhere. Somehow live it was even better, and it was fascinating to see how it was constructed on stage, using the harp and various pedals, linked to the electronics, topped with the vocals.

Between songs, during the forty five minute set, she talks candidly about her battle with depression and how she can be a different person from one day to the next. The fact that she performs with such honest emotion shows it is a battle she is winning.

Another song Hydra explains was written in the bitter aftermath of an ended relationship, as she bears her soul and asks whether they realise what they are missing.

The quality of songs does not drop, and it was nice to hear that some of them have only ever been played live, giving the night a bit of exclusivity. And it’s worth mentioning that last night was her 24th birthday, and it was a nice touch to see her provide cake at the bar for the crowd!

The future can only be bright for Hydra Lerna and her fantastic sound that is reminiscent of Jon Hopkins’ mellower, melancholic moments, with added harp and an amazing voice. Next time you see her name on a flyer, go and check her out.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video Two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Overturned lorry carrying 600 turkeys closes A47 between Easton and Honingham

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Updated Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Mechanics work on the bus which spilled diesel on the Holt Road, which had to be closed by the airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Seven free and cheap things to do in Norfolk this week

The Deep Purple Family Treee Show is coming to the Waterfront

Live UPDATES: Norwich City U23s v Athletic Bilbao U23s LIVE

Todd Cantwell started for Norwich City in the Premier League International Cup Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Carrow Road calling! This week’s PinkUn Show #156 with Bailey, Davitt and Van Wijk

The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Updated A47 reopens between Easton and Honingham after lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturns

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast