7 of the traders at virtual festival to help you kick start your Christmas shopping

18 November, 2020 - 06:30
Independent businesses in Norfolk are hoping shoppers will stay local this Christmas. Photo by Pexels/Tookapic

Along with the traditional work do, family gatherings and cosy drinks, Christmas markets are a highlight of the festive season.

But with the second national lockdown and uncertainty looming beyond, many have been rescheduled or cancelled altogether.

Others, though, will be hosted online - including Proudly Norfolk’s Virtual Christmas Festival, which will run from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, November 22.

It will showcase goods from local traders hosting virtual stalls, and cooking demonstrations from experts including Luke Boxall at Kelling Heath, who will cover preparing and cooking sea bass, and Jamie Archer, from Archer’s butchers, who will talk viewers through Christmas Day options.

Here are just a handful of the local businesses which will be there:

Duration Beer

Based in West Acre, Duration Beer is a modern farmhouse brewery run by Miranda Hudson and Derek Bates.

Its beers - including Turtles All the Way Down and Ebb and Flow - are stocked in pubs and restaurants around Norfolk.

But during lockdown it has focused on its retail business and website, and now offers options to buy beer gift sets, including build-your-own boxes and crates.

Emporium Norwich

Marcela de Costa sells Brazilian sweets and savoury fried snacks through Emporium Norwich, with most of her products based on old family recipes.

Savoury options include potato dough based, filled coxinha, stuffed with pulled chicken, sweet choices include sugar-free muffins and her sweets and chocolates are particularly popular.

Sweet Things Savoury

Ginny and Martin Skeels sell a plethora of delicious goods - including celebration cakes, desserts, various types of afternoon tea and buffets.

They cater events, weddings and business lunches, and sell goods including gift vouchers and gin and tonic cupcakes baking kits.

Their Christmas cakes, including one with a fireside scene, are show stoppers.

Norfolk Gift Box

Based in Wymondham, Norfolk Gift Box offers online bespoke gift boxes, filled with handmade and award-winning local products.

They include a newly-launched luxury pamper Christmas gift box, a Norfolk gift box and custom options for occasions and weddings.

The Feed

Social enterprise The Feed, based on Prince of Wales Road, was set up in 2014 to use food to help people overcome barriers to employment.

It runs a successful catering business, café and community fridge and freezer.

It also now offers Christmas hampers - and for every one bought they will provide a hamper of essential food items (plus treats) for someone who might otherwise go without.

Nelson and Norfolk Tea

The business was set up by Mark Richmond, who has more than 25 years’ experience as a fully qualified tea master, including time spent at Harrods’ and Fortum and Mason’s tea departments.

It offers a huge variety of teas, and its Christmas range includes a mulled wine infusion, festive fireside tea and spiced apple chai.

Fruit Pig

The wholesale butcher, in Wisbech, offers black puddings, slow-cured bacon and other speciality products.

It delivers nationally to restaurants, butcheries and pubs supplying the likes of Tom Kerridge, Duck and Waffle and Hawksmoor restaurants.

Its black pudding in particular is loved nationally.

To join the free event, visit https://fb.me/e/2W9yvbN9X

