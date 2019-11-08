Remembrance Sunday 2019: What's happening in your town?

Remembrance Day at Sheringham Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

North Norfolk communities will pay their respects to those who have fought and died in war at Remembrance events across the district.

Among the events being planned is a parade in Cromer, starting from the Meadow car park on Sunday, November 10, at 2.40pm.

The parade will make its way to the town's parish church, where there will be a service led by Rev Will Warren, with music from Cromer and Sheringham Brass Band. Wreaths will then be laid at the war memorial outside the church.

The parade, led by the Royal British Legion standard, will include groups, youth and adult organisations, who will 'eyes right' as they pass the dais outside Lloyds Bank.

There will be another service at the town war memorial on Monday, November 11, starting at 10.40am, ahead of the national two minutes' silence at 11am.

David Pritchard, Cromer and district Poppy Appeal organiser, said: "The annual gathering in Cromer always draws a large attendance from the public, all keen to remember and acknowledge the service and lives given by those in times of conflict."

There will be a Royal British Legion act of remembrance at Sheringham's war memorial on Sunday at 10.45am, followed by a service at St Peter's church at 11.15am.

Aylsham's Parish Church will host a remembrance service on Sunday from 10.55am to 11.55am.

There will also be a parade through the town with Aylsham Band at 2pm followed by a further service at the church at 2.30pm and a silence at the war memorial at 3.15pm.

At North Walsham, Sunday's programme of events will begin with a short service in Memorial Park at 2.15pm. This will be followed at 2.30pm by a march led by a police car to St Nicholas' Church, for a 3pm service, followed by wreath laying at the town memorial. A short service will take place at the war memorial on Monday at 10.45am.

There will be a service at Holt's war memorial on Sunday at 10.50am, and there will a service and commemoration of the end of the First World War at the town's St Andrew's Church at 6pm.

West Runton Scouts will parade to Holy Trinity Church for a 10.45am service, during which group members will give bible readings. Beavers, Cubs, Scouts will then march with parents and leaders to the village war memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.

At Stalham, a parade will muster at the car park opposite the town's post office at 10.15am, before heading to St Mary's Church for a remembrance service. Parking at North Norfolk District Council-owned car parks will be free on Remembrance Sunday, and payment machines at the car parks will be covered up.

Leader of the council, Sarah Bütikofer, said: "As in previous years, North Norfolk District Council will be supporting Remembrance Day commemorations by ensuring that parking is free in all district council-owned car parks for those wishing to pay their respects."