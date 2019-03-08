Search

Line-up announced for Hostry Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 08:00 18 July 2019

Caz Slota

The Dean of Norwich with members of the festival team, patrons and sponsors Credit: Mark Ivan Benfield.

Mark Ivan Benfield

Annual arts event The Hostry Festival is back for 2019 with a new brochure chock full of fantastic performance, music, visual arts events and more. By Caz Slota

Susan Hampshire Credit: Supplied by Hostry FestivalSusan Hampshire Credit: Supplied by Hostry Festival

Named after its primary venue - The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral - this year the Festival aims to reach out from its Norwich base across the county of Norfolk.

"The theme of outreach is something that we have incorporated into all our core projects this year," says Artistic Director, Stash Kirkbride.

Paint Out, a celebration of outdoor visual art practice, will be holding events at venues across the county including Elsing Hall near Dereham, Hunworth Hall in the Glaven Valley and Houghton Hall near the North Norfolk coast. Inclusive theatre company Total Ensemble will be going on the road with a series of outreach workshops across the county, culminating in a special performance of a brand-new piece at the Norfolk Arts Awards, which this year will be held at St. George's Theatre, Yarmouth.

The 2019 Hostry Festival is also aiming to reach out to wider audiences with a new system of ticket discounts.

The Hostry Festival returns for 2019The Hostry Festival returns for 2019

"The arts can bring people together to celebrate the diversity and creativity of our humanity," says the Very Reverend Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral. "It's wonderful that this year the festival is able to make sure even more people can join in as discounts are being offered on many of the events for under 18s, students, and those on low incomes."

The central theatre production for 2019 will be Terry Johnson's stage adaptation of cult 1960s film The Graduate, which starred Anne Bancroft and Dustin Hoffman.

A coming-of-age comedy drama, telling the story of a young man and the fallout that follows his affair with his older, married neighbour, the show will feature music by Simon and Garfunkel from the original hit soundtrack of the movie.

Tankus the Henge Credit: Rosie Reed-GoldTankus the Henge Credit: Rosie Reed-Gold

The Festival will feature two new opera commissions. Menotti's The Telephone (or L'amour à Trois) is a gem of an English language operatic comedy, pitching Ben, attempting to propose marriage to his 1950s style-loving girlfriend Lucy, against endless interruptions from a very annoying telephone!

Into Opera presents Opera Unwrapped: Women Centre Stage, an evening of music, laughter and debates, as four women celebrate the great female characters of opera, and offer personal insights about the opera industry today.

More great music comes from Tankus the Henge, the UK's hottest gypsy rock band, with support from Skyhook, who blend rock, Americana and a little jazz.

There will be unmissable talks from two very special guest speakers. Historian and broadcaster Bettany Hughes presents Istanbul: A Tale of Three Cities, recounting the rich and varied history of the ancient city.

Tracey Catchpole and Christopher Neal in The Graduate Credit: Mark Ivan BenfieldTracey Catchpole and Christopher Neal in The Graduate Credit: Mark Ivan Benfield

Much-loved actress Susan Hampshire discusses her career on stage and screen, starring in productions such as The Forsyte Saga, Vanity Fair and The King and I, in conversation with Artistic Director Stash Kirkbride.

To find out more about these shows or the rest of the Hostry Festival line-up, visit hostryfestival.org or call the Box Office on 01603 598676.

