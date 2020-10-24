Search

Horror movie filmed in Suffolk town stars Love Island’s Dani Dyer

PUBLISHED: 13:32 24 October 2020

Dani Dyer, eating in an Indian takeaway in Beccles during filming. PHOTO: Steven Cutts

Archant

A horror movie filmed in a Suffolk town and starring Love Island star Dani Dyer is being shown as part of a film festival.

Filming taking place for 'Heckle in Beccles during late 2017 and early 2018. PHOTO: Steve CuttsFilming taking place for 'Heckle in Beccles during late 2017 and early 2018. PHOTO: Steve Cutts

The horror movie ‘Heckle’ has been accepted for the London based frightfest film festival and stars Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer before she was famous.

The film was shot in Beccles in late 2017 and early 2018 and also stars the late Clark Gable III - who was found dead in his bed by his wife in Texas in 2018. Later scenes were filmed with a body double wearing a clown’s mask.

The film follows a stand-up comedian who encounters a seemingly insane heckler who becomes his stalker.

Filming for 'Heckle' taking place in Beccles during late 2017 and early 2018. PHOTO: Steven CuttsFilming for 'Heckle' taking place in Beccles during late 2017 and early 2018. PHOTO: Steven Cutts

Dani Dyer also makes a strong showing of herself - starring as Lucy in the film with James DeVaal playing her love interest.

Despite the set backs with cornavirus the film is now being shown as a virtual event online.

You can buy tickets and watch online here.

