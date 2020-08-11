New family-friendly comedy show coming to Norwich

A new family-friendly comedy show is to be held in Norwich this weekend.

Following the success of Giggles In The Garden at Norwich’s Bowling House venue, the city-based Hooma Comedy team is launching Giggles In The Garden Juniors.

Taking place in the afternoon, this will be a family-friendly show – with the same quality acts.

Hooma Comedy founder Martin Westgate said: “We were having a chat about what else we could do at Bowling House, as the government still says going bowling is not safe right now, and that’s when we came up with the idea of a show the whole family can enjoy.

“Everyone can sit outside in the sunshine, have some great food and enjoy some top comedy safe in the knowledge there won’t be any words mum and dad don’t want the little ones to hear!”

Taking to the stage on Saturday, August 15, will be ventriloquist Trish Dunn, Aaron Spalding and the vocal sensation that is The Man They Call G.

Mr Westgate said: “Doing a family show has its own challenges, as it has to be something the children will enjoy but also something the parents can have fun with too – thankfully locally we have a whole range of comedy talent and we’ve managed to book three of the best for our first family-friendly Giggles event.”

All the acts have appeared regularly at Hooma Comedy nights, which were run all over Norfolk before the Lockdown was introduced in March.

Once again food and drink will be available, served at the tables and ordered using the Bowling Hall app.

Mr Westgate said: “Obviously we have to keep an eye on the weather, but the stage and tables are all covered, so if it should rain everyone can still stay dry and have a great time.”

Tickets are £10 plus booking fee (the price is for a table of four audience members) and are available at eventbrite.co.uk/o/hooma-comedy-club-14429089516.

The show start at 12pm.