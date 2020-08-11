Search

Advanced search

New family-friendly comedy show coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:07 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 11 August 2020

Trish Dunn. Picture: Supplied by Trish Dunn

Trish Dunn. Picture: Supplied by Trish Dunn

Supplied by Trish Dunn

A new family-friendly comedy show is to be held in Norwich this weekend.

Following the success of Giggles In The Garden at Norwich’s Bowling House venue, the city-based Hooma Comedy team is launching Giggles In The Garden Juniors.

Taking place in the afternoon, this will be a family-friendly show – with the same quality acts.

Hooma Comedy founder Martin Westgate said: “We were having a chat about what else we could do at Bowling House, as the government still says going bowling is not safe right now, and that’s when we came up with the idea of a show the whole family can enjoy.

“Everyone can sit outside in the sunshine, have some great food and enjoy some top comedy safe in the knowledge there won’t be any words mum and dad don’t want the little ones to hear!”

You may also want to watch:

Taking to the stage on Saturday, August 15, will be ventriloquist Trish Dunn, Aaron Spalding and the vocal sensation that is The Man They Call G.

Mr Westgate said: “Doing a family show has its own challenges, as it has to be something the children will enjoy but also something the parents can have fun with too – thankfully locally we have a whole range of comedy talent and we’ve managed to book three of the best for our first family-friendly Giggles event.”

All the acts have appeared regularly at Hooma Comedy nights, which were run all over Norfolk before the Lockdown was introduced in March.

Once again food and drink will be available, served at the tables and ordered using the Bowling Hall app.

Mr Westgate said: “Obviously we have to keep an eye on the weather, but the stage and tables are all covered, so if it should rain everyone can still stay dry and have a great time.”

Tickets are £10 plus booking fee (the price is for a table of four audience members) and are available at eventbrite.co.uk/o/hooma-comedy-club-14429089516.

The show start at 12pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Person dies in seaside resort following cardiac arrest

Paramedics were called to Beach Road in Wells after a patient went into cardiac arrest. Picture: Colin Finch

Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans made to replace bungalow with five new homes

Plans have been made to replace a bungalow with five new homes on Cromer Road, North Walsham. Image: Google StreetView

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

The fatal collision happened on the A1065 at Castle Acre, near the Newton Road turn-off. Picture: Google StreetView

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

15-fold rise in Yarmouth coronavirus cases as latest figures released

A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man taken to hospital after town centre ‘incident’

A man has been taken to hospital after an incident on Victoria Road, Diss. Picture: Google Street View

Unexploded device discovered in beach car park

An unexploded device has been found at a carpark at Horsey Gap. Picture: Google Maps.

See inside: this four bedroom home in a converted mill is up for sale in Norfolk’s most expensive village

This four-bedroom home in a converted mill in Burnham Overy Staithe is on the market for �725,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Small child was in car that crashed into house, police confirm

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson