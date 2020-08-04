Live outdoor comedy show coming to Norwich

Ciara Jack, who is due to perform at the Hooma Comedy event in Norwich. Picture: Fran Stone Fran Stone

Following two sold-out shows in July, Hooma Comedy returns to Norwich’s Bowling House for more Giggles In The Garden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich comedian and Hooma Comedy founder Martin Westgate. Picture: Supplied by Hooma Comedy Norwich comedian and Hooma Comedy founder Martin Westgate. Picture: Supplied by Hooma Comedy

Making use of the outdoor space at the Dereham Road venue, Hooma will once again be introducing some of the city’s finest comedians in front of a live audience – and all at a safe distance.

Hooma Comedy founder Martin Westgate said: “We were naturally cautious about how the first shows would go, as it had been the first time we had staged a comedy show since March – but the audiences on both nights had a great time, with many saying they would come back.

“Comedy outdoors can take a bit of getting used to for both the acts and the audience, but the space at Bowling House is perfect for it. Intimate enough for the acts, but with enough space for everyone to be able to relax, feel safe and enjoy themselves.”

As with the July shows, the comedy will be split over two nights – with Alex Oliver, Daniel McKeon, Wayne Griffiths and Ciara Jack performing on Friday, August 14, and Danny Mark, Aaron Jay, Jason Stampe and Normal For Norfolk performing on Saturday, August 15.

You may also want to watch:

All the acts have appeared regularly at Hooma Comedy nights, which were run all over Norfolk before the Lockdown was introduced in March.

Once again food and drink will be available, served at the tables and ordered using the Bowling House app.

Mr Westgate said: “Obviously being safe is the most important thing, but we also have to keep an eye on the weather. Thankfully the stage and tables are all covered, so if it should happen to rain – unlikely in England in August, obviously – everyone can still stay dry and have a great night.

“Comedy has never gone through events like this before, but hopefully we can continue to bring great entertainment to Norwich which is safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

Tickets are £22.15 including booking fee (the price is for a table of four audience members) and are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/hooma-comedy-club-14429089516.

Doors open at 8pm on both nights, and the shows start at 8.30pm.