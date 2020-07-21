Search

‘We all need a laugh more than ever’ - live comedy coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:52 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 21 July 2020

Norwich comedian Trish Dunn with Agnes. Picture: Supplied by Hooma Comedy

For the first time since March, Norwich’s very own Hooma Comedy is bring live comedy to our fine city – and not just for one night, but two.

Making full use of the outdoor space at Bowling House, Hooma will be putting some of the city’s finest comedians in front of a live audience – at a safe distance in line with social distancing rues.

Hooma founder Martin Westgate said: “It’s been really tough for the comedy industry, and we’ve all been champing at the bit to get back on a stage. But we had to wait until it was safe for the audience as well as the acts.

“It’s been a tough year, and we all need a laugh now more than ever – and thanks to Bowling House this will be happening this weekend.”

On Friday, July 24, Giggles In The Garden will be bringing Nelson Gombakomba, Jimmy Rudiger, Tom Alban and Louie Green to the Dereham Road venue, while those with tickets for Saturday, July 25, will get to see Colin Daniels, Kahn Johnson, Trish Dunn and David Alfie Ward.

Mr Westgate will be the MC on both nights.

He said: “We have a proven track record of promoting comedians from Norwich and Norfolk, and Giggles In The Garden will be no different. All of them are hugely popular with our regular audiences, and I know they guys coming to Bowling House will have a great night with us.”

Hooma Comedy was started four years ago and before the lockdown it was running weekly and monthly comedy nights across the city and around the county.

A weekly night was being held at Brewdog in Norwich, with monthly sister nights at The Walnut Tree Shades - known as TreeHouse Comedy - and The Murderers, which hosted Norwich’s only comedy gong show, Beat The Bears.

Tickets are being sold as tables of four, so people from the same household or safety bubble can sit together safely and there will be table service throughout the night.

Tickets are £22.15 including booking fee, available at (ticket prices are for a table of 4 audience members and social distancing guidelines will be followed throughout)

www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/hooma-comedy-club-14429089516

Doors open at 8pm on both nights, and the shows start at 8.30pm.

