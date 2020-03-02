Search

Hooma Comedy Club launches 12 nights of laughter across the region

PUBLISHED: 17:10 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 02 March 2020

Tim Fitzhigham. Picture: supplied by Hooma Comedy

Tim Fitzhigham. Picture: supplied by Hooma Comedy

supplied by Hooma Comedy

A festival of comedy is heading to Norwich this Easter, thanks to Hooma Comedy Club.

Jason Stampe. Picture: supplied by Hooma ComedyJason Stampe. Picture: supplied by Hooma Comedy

The fun starts with a  Marathon effort on April  Fool's Day, when Hooma  founder Martin Westgate will perform four times in a night, running around Norwich as he bids to raise money for Mencap and EDS Support.

He will be starting at Warwick Street Social, Warwick Street, at 7.30pm before running to Brewdog, Queen Street, then it's off to The Whalebone on Magdalen Road for more gags, returning to Warwick Street to close the night.

The Brewdog and Whalebone gigs start at 8pm.

Mr Westgate said: "I've always wanted to put on something special in my home city, and what better way to start it off by running all over the place and raising money for charity?

Meryl O'Rouke. Picture: David Harrison/supplied by Hooma ComedyMeryl O'Rouke. Picture: David Harrison/supplied by Hooma Comedy

You may also want to watch:

"As well as some amazing headliners from across the country, the festival will be showcasing the best comedy talent Norwich has to offer,"

Among the highlights are Norfolk's very own Tim Fitzhigham, who will be headlining Warwick Street Social on Sunday, April 5. Joining him will be Norwich comedians Nelson Gombakomba, Aaron Hood, Jamie Seamen and Ciara Jack.

Over the following 12 nights, Hooma Comedy will be hosting an event every night of the week - with Meryl O'Rourke returning to Wymondham to perform at The White Hart on Thursday, April  9, Tom Ward appearing at  Bowling Hall in Norwich  on Friday, April 10, and  Jason Stampe at The  Red Lion, Swaffham,  on Saturday, April  11.

Hooma Comedy Festival Brochure for 2020. Picture: Hoooma ComedyHooma Comedy Festival Brochure for 2020. Picture: Hoooma Comedy

Mark Simmon then brings his award-nominated show One-Linerer to The Mecure  Hotel in the city on Monday,  April 13.

"There really is something for everyone," said Mr Westgate. "All comedy tastes and budgets are catered for, plus there will be passes available for the whole festival.

For full details go to www.Hoomacomedy.eventbrite.com or check Hooma Comedy Club's Facebook and Instagram pages at @hoomacomedy.

*For a chance to win two free passes to the whole festival, post the funniest pictures you can on Instagram, tagging @hoomacomedy and using the hashtag #HoomaFestival.  The two pictures judged to be the funniest will be notified by  the end of March.

