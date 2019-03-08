Search

PUBLISHED: 16:28 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 13 March 2019

The Assembly House Honey Bunny Easter Afternoon Tea (C) Photo : Steve Adams for The Assembly House

The Assembly House Honey Bunny Easter Afternoon Tea (C) Photo : Steve Adams for The Assembly House

Steve Adams 2019 07398 238853

Something eggstra special is on the menu at The Assembly House in Norwich this Easter: The Honey Bunny Afternoon Tea and Easter Egg cocktails

The Assembly House Honey Bunny Afternoon Tea (C) Photo : Steve Adams for The Assembly HouseThe Assembly House Honey Bunny Afternoon Tea (C) Photo : Steve Adams for The Assembly House

The Assembly House in Norwich has unveiled a sweet new themed afternoon tea: The Honey Bunny Easter Afternoon Tea.

Recent winner of both the Food and Drink Tourism Attraction at the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards and Best Afternoon Tea at the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards, the Theatre Street venue has a host of Easter treats on offer from April 10 to 22 including themed cakes and the return of its famous Easter Egg cocktail.

The Honey Bunny tea follows the Assembly House’s magical Rainbow Unicorn Afternoon Tea, School of Magic Tea and Frightful Fancies Halloween Tea and is the first of three themed teas the pastry team will present this year.

Head pastry chef Mark Mitson, who has worked in various top London pastry kitchens including at Claridge’s, and his team have designed a range of treats including a include a pretty pastel Gateau Opera cake, a honey bee macaron, a Caramac Bunny cheesecake and The White rabbit on his Way to See Alice, a chocolate cake with a disappearing magic rabbit.

The Assembly House Honey Bunny Easter Afternoon Tea (C) Photo : Steve Adams for The Assembly HouseThe Assembly House Honey Bunny Easter Afternoon Tea (C) Photo : Steve Adams for The Assembly House

Tea will be served with a selection of finger sandwiches plus a club sandwich Pye Baker brioche roll and a warm three-cheese toastie served with local tomato chutney.

Each guest will also be served warm scones, one fruit with Norfolk strawberry jam and clotted cream, the other a cheese, Colman’s Mustard and chive scone served with butter, and their selection of tea from a menu packed with Wilkinson’s of Norwich blends.

Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free Easter teas can also be booked in advance.

The Assembly House will also be welcoming back its famous chocolate Easter Egg cocktails and mocktails served in a full-size Easter egg – an alcoholic version will be served to adults while a non-alcoholic version will also be available at an additional charge alongside Afternoon Tea.

The Assembly House Honey Bunny Easter Afternoon Tea (C) Photo : Steve Adams for The Assembly HouseThe Assembly House Honey Bunny Easter Afternoon Tea (C) Photo : Steve Adams for The Assembly House

Chef director at The Assembly House, Richard Hughes said that the entire team had enjoyed a spectacular year and that the Easter tea would be part of the celebration: “We’re delighted to have picked up several awards in the past year and this tea illustrates just how amazing our pastry team are,” he said.

“We have huge plans for the summer and spend months working on our themed teas. Last year’s Easter tea sold out and we served thousands of people – our brilliant front of house team made hundreds and hundreds of Easter Egg cocktails and can’t wait to have a spring in their step all over again!”

The tea will be served from 12 noon until 4.30pm every day during the themed event and will cost £21.95 for one or £42 for two. An under-12s version, the Mini Honey Bunnies Afternoon Tea is also available, for £12.95.

* To book, visit www.asssemblyhousenorwich.co.uk or call 01602 626402.

Vegan biscuits for The Assembly House's Honey Bunny Afternoon Tea (C) Photo : Steve Adams for The Assembly HouseVegan biscuits for The Assembly House's Honey Bunny Afternoon Tea (C) Photo : Steve Adams for The Assembly House

The Assembly House Honey Bunny Afternoon Tea (C) Photo : Steve Adams for The Assembly HouseThe Assembly House Honey Bunny Afternoon Tea (C) Photo : Steve Adams for The Assembly House

The Assembly House's Easter Egg cocktail is back for a second year (C) Photo : Steve Adams for The Assembly HouseThe Assembly House's Easter Egg cocktail is back for a second year (C) Photo : Steve Adams for The Assembly House

