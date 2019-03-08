Search

Applications now open for Holt Festival Sir John Hurt Art Prize

PUBLISHED: 13:28 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 23 April 2019

Anwen Hurt, James Glennie, Robert Upstone Frances Blythe (2018 winner of the John Hurt Art Prize) and Eileen Cooper at The Photographers Gallery Credit: Rodney Smith

Anwen Hurt, James Glennie, Robert Upstone Frances Blythe (2018 winner of the John Hurt Art Prize) and Eileen Cooper at The Photographers Gallery Credit: Rodney Smith

Copyright:Rodney Smith

One of the east of England’s top art prizes, the Holt Festival Sir John Hurt Art Prize, is now inviting entries for the 2019 contest.

The winner will win a cash prize of £1,750 and their entry will also be exhibited at Norwich's Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts.

The leading north Norfolk festival has also announced a new prize specifically aimed at younger artists.

The Sworders Art Prize is open to artists between 16 and 23 with £750 for the winner who will also be offered a commission-free exhibition by Holt's new contemporary art space The Gallery in Lees Yard.

Both prizes are open to artists everywhere and in previous years there have been entries from across the region and beyond.

All shortlisted works will be displayed in a free exhibition in the Auden Theatre Foyer throughout festival week.

The exhibition is part of the Holt Festival Art Trail that also takes in many other galleries and exhibition spaces around the town.

Last year's Sir John Hurt Art Prize once again attracted a high standard of entries with the winner coming from Norfolk artist Frances Blythe for her oil on canvas painting Sunset.

The winners for both awards will be announced at a private view on the evening of July 21.

This year's judges are art curator and writer Ian Collins, Professor Paul Greenhalgh, Director of the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, and Professor John Last, Vice Chancellor of Norwich University of the Arts.

Artists can enter at holtfestival.org until midnight on June 16.

Holt Festival Open Studios will also return for 2019 on July 25 to 27 with artists and craftsmen from around north Norfolk inviting the public into their studio with registration also on the Holt Festival website.

The 2019 Holt Festival runs from July 21 to 27 and sees the town come alive for an exciting week of international music, drama, visual art, dance, comedy and children's and family events.

You can purchase tickets at holtfestival.org or call the box office on 01603 598699.

