Video

Outdoor cinema of ALL 8 Harry Potter films coming this summer

All the Harry Potter films will be shown at an outdoor cinema at Hockwold Hall this summer - pictured is Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe at the world premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Credit: PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

You may not have received your Hogwarts letter yet, but you can immerse yourself in the wizarding world this summer as an outdoor cinema is showing all eight films in the franchise.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

(Left to right) Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, J. K. Rowling, Rupert Grint and Timothy Spall arriving for the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows : Part One Credit: PA Archive/PA Images (Left to right) Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, J. K. Rowling, Rupert Grint and Timothy Spall arriving for the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows : Part One Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Hockwold Hall, on the Norfolk and Suffolk border near Thetford, is running the screenings in chronological order, starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on July 2.

This will be followed by Chamber of Secrets on July 10, Prisoner of Azkaban on July 12, Goblet of Fire on July 13, Order of the Phoenix on July 30, so you have over two weeks to recover from Cedric Diggory's death before the next one, then Half Blood Prince on August 3, Deathly Hallows: Part 1 on August 9 and Part 2 on August 15.

The films will all be shown on a 50ft screen with a laser projection system and it will give fans the chance to enjoy JK Rowling's characters on the big screen once more.

The event follows the success of Hockwold Hall's 80s series last summer, which featured iconic films from the decade such as Back to the Future and Dirty Dancing, and guests can bring their own chairs and food and drink.

READ MORE: Witchcraft and Wizardry Detective Day coming to Norwich

Hockwold Hall Credit: Sonya Duncan Hockwold Hall Credit: Sonya Duncan

There will also be vendors at the screenings, which will all start at 9.15pm with the darkness adding to the haunting atmosphere and it is bound to make Voldemort even more frightening for fans.

Richard Murrell, part of the events team at Hockwold Hall, said: "We did a Harry Potter afternoon tea last year and it was so successful and sold out in a matter of days.

"Harry Potter has a huge cult following and we have been granted a license, which not many places get, and have decided to show them all as everyone has their favourite and we didn't want to cherry pick."

Hockwold Hall are also offering season passes for hardcore fans, which offers a large discount from buying tickets individually.

Tickets for individual films are £7 for adults and £4 for children, aged 15 and under, and season passes cost £40 and £20, respectively, and can be purchased at cinema.hockwoldhallnorfolk.com