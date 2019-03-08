All you need to know ahead of Heveningham Hall Country Fair and Concours 2019

Heveningham Hall Country Fair Credit: Alex Parnell Archant

Heveningham Hall's long-standing Country Fair and its newer sibling, Heveningham Concours, both return to the 5,000-acre Capability Brown landscape of Suffolk's finest Georgian mansion near Halesworth.

The event returns on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 from 10am to 5pm and this year's country fair includes lots of attractions both in the main ring and throughout the parkland.

The line-up in the main ring this year features Joseph's Amazing Racing Pigs, Joseph's Amazing Racing Pigs, Ye Olde Redtail Falconry Display, The Devil's Horsemenm Spitfire displays, Dog & Duck Show, Suffolk Punch Horses and a Tractor Parade.

Other attractions at the event include Bungee Catapult, Sheep Show, Dog Show, High Lodge Clay Pigeon Shoot, Off-Road 4x4 Experience, Classic Vehicles, WW Military Vehicle Display, Gun Dog Scurry, Flower Exhibition, Nature Corner, Kimmy's Mini Zoo, plus shopping, tasty local food and drink stalls plus lots of live music and entertainment throughout the weekend.

Following its hugely successful inaugural year, Horsepower Hill, a timed drag race for invited classic, super and hypercars along the main estate road returns bigger and better for 2019.

Spectators can watch all the action from track-side grandstands, plus there are large screens and live commentary during the event which takes place both days weather permitting.

Heveningham Concours, now in its fourth year, once again sees around 50 of the world's rarest and finest cars in a spectacular display of engineering and design prowess.

A new Concours Village featuring luxury brands including the English winemaker Gusbourne, auctioneer Bonhams and Mercedes-Benz is planned for this year and, once again, there is a separate aviation concours featuring some of the world's finest propeller aeroplanes.

All proceeds and profits from Heveningham Concours and the Country Fair are donated to a local dementia unit and other local causes.

A spokesman for the Heveningham Hall Country Fair Trust said: "With lots of exciting new attractions, this year's Country Fair is shaping up to be the best yet.

"Heveningham Concours will feature some truly amazing cars, including 10 outstanding Bentleys, and on the aviation side expect an outstanding line-up of classic aeroplanes in the concours, plus all the light aircraft, aerobatics and Spitfire flypasts synonymous with the event."

Advance tickets for the Country Fair cost £15 for adults, £6 for children (5-14) and £13 for over 60s, and you can purchase at countryfair.co.uk

Advance tickets for the Heveningham Concours cost £25 for adults, free for children with an accompanying adult, and £23 for over 60s at heveninghamconcours.com

Tickets are also available on the gate and there is free parking and dogs are allowed at the Country Fair.