Breaking Bad-themed burger takeaway set to open in Norwich pub

Heisenburger will open in the Belle Vue pub in Norwich Credit: Heisenburger Archant

A new burger business will be the one who knocks as it launches a takeaway delivery service from a Norwich pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Belle Vue pub, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Belle Vue pub, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Heisenburger is set to launch from the Belle Vue Pub in St Philips Road, off Dereham Road, this September with Breaking Bad-themed burgers available to order through Deliveroo.

Owner of the pub Harry Cawley, 26, is behind the new venture and offerings include The Los Polos chicken burger, with hash brown, bacon, sweet chilli sauce and smoked cheddar and the Badgers burger topped with smoked bacon, applewood cheese and chilli jam.

The name of the business takes inspiration from chemistry teacher turned crystal meth manufacturer Walter White in the crime drama, played by Bryan Cranston, who uses the pseudonym Heisenburg.

Alongside the burgers, which are served in a sesame and maple-glazed bun, there is a range of sides such as pulled pork nachos, blue crystal fries and chicken wings and the food will be available to eat-in, alongside the main pub menu, from early September.

Heisenburger will open in the Belle Vue pub in Norwich Credit: Heisenburger Heisenburger will open in the Belle Vue pub in Norwich Credit: Heisenburger

You may also want to watch:

Mr Cawley, who took over the pub with his mum Fiona in June 2018, said: "At the Belle Vue we sell more burgers than anything else and Heisenburger is low risk for us as we already have the kitchen and the chef and are hoping this will increase sales.

READ MORE: Loaded fries to be served at City's home games

"I created it for fun as I've always done online advertising for other businesses and I enjoy promoting food and wanted to come up with my own brand.

"Most of the things on the menu relate to Breaking Bad and since Heisenburger launched online it has already had a good response."

Heisenburger will open in the Belle Vue pub in Norwich Credit: Heisenburger Heisenburger will open in the Belle Vue pub in Norwich Credit: Heisenburger

In January this year, the Belle Vue pub was on the brink of closure as a licensing review was called after complaints about live music from neighbours.

Following the review, the pub was allowed to stay open after they agreed not to host live music and install sound limiters.

Mr Cawley added: "It held us back a bit that we didn't know if we could have music and didn't know if we would be there for long and couldn't progress.

"Since it has been sorted we have developed our food side which is going well and I thought about what more we could do and created Heisenburger."

You can follow all the latest updates on Heisenburger on Instagram.