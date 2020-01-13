Buskers' Norwich street gig will help Australian bushfire victims

A firefighter taking part in the effort to put out the Australian bushfires. A group of musicians are planning to host a charity busking session in Norwich to help the victims of the fires. Picture: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft Archant

Musicians will muster in Norwich city centre to raise money for victims of the Australian bushfires.

Singer Maria Elayna, who is holding an event to fundraise for the victims of the Australian bushfires. Picture: Maria Elayna Singer Maria Elayna, who is holding an event to fundraise for the victims of the Australian bushfires. Picture: Maria Elayna

Maria Elayna, from Thorpe St Andrew, and at least 10 other musicians are putting on the charity busking session at Haymarket on Sunday, January 19, from 10.30am.

Miss Elayna, 27, said the performance would be similar to one November, held in memory of A47 crash victim Bradley Smith, which raised more than £530.

She said: "It's awful how many trees have burned down and how the residents and animals have been affected.

"We want to do whatever we can and I'm sure the charities that are helping appreciate every little bit."

It is estimated that more than one billion animals have died in the fires. Twenty-nine people have died and more than 2,200 homes have been lost.

Miss Elayna said the event was open to any musician who wanted to take part, and they could get in touch with her via her Facebook page.

