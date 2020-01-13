Search

Advanced search

Buskers' Norwich street gig will help Australian bushfire victims

PUBLISHED: 16:16 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 13 January 2020

A firefighter taking part in the effort to put out the Australian bushfires. A group of musicians are planning to host a charity busking session in Norwich to help the victims of the fires. Picture: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

A firefighter taking part in the effort to put out the Australian bushfires. A group of musicians are planning to host a charity busking session in Norwich to help the victims of the fires. Picture: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

Archant

Musicians will muster in Norwich city centre to raise money for victims of the Australian bushfires.

Singer Maria Elayna, who is holding an event to fundraise for the victims of the Australian bushfires. Picture: Maria ElaynaSinger Maria Elayna, who is holding an event to fundraise for the victims of the Australian bushfires. Picture: Maria Elayna

Maria Elayna, from Thorpe St Andrew, and at least 10 other musicians are putting on the charity busking session at Haymarket on Sunday, January 19, from 10.30am.

Miss Elayna, 27, said the performance would be similar to one November, held in memory of A47 crash victim Bradley Smith, which raised more than £530.

She said: "It's awful how many trees have burned down and how the residents and animals have been affected.

"We want to do whatever we can and I'm sure the charities that are helping appreciate every little bit."

It is estimated that more than one billion animals have died in the fires. Twenty-nine people have died and more than 2,200 homes have been lost.

Miss Elayna said the event was open to any musician who wanted to take part, and they could get in touch with her via her Facebook page.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gifted to close city centre shop after less than five months of trading

Gifted in London Street will close at the end of January. Picture: Archant

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

City sign midfielder Lukas Rupp from Hoffenheim

Lukas Rupp is Norwich City's first permanent signing of the window after his move from Hoffenheim. Picture: Norwich City FC

Clive Lewis quits Labour leadership race

Clive Lewis, Norwich South MP, has pulled out of the Labour leadership race. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists