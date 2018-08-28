Join In

Have your say on the future of live music in Norwich and win prizes

A new survey has been released today that aims to build a picture of engagement with live music in Norwich and the contribution it makes to the city’s social and economic capital.

Supported by the EDP, the Norwich Live Music Survey has been developed by market research company Vivid Interface in association with the Future of Norwich Music Forum.

What is the Norwich Live Music Survey?

Gig goers across Norfolk and Norwich are being incentivised to complete the short survey to be in with a chance of winning exciting music related prizes including custom made headphones from ACS festival tickets for Maui Waui and Flatlands and gig tickets for Norwich venues.

Megan Thrift from the Future of Norwich Music Forum said, “The live music industry in Norwich has faced uncertainty in the last year with the closure of popular alternative venue The Owl Sanctuary, whilst other venues such as The Brickmakers faced the threat of closure due to increased pressure and proposed rent hikes by landlords.”

The Future of Norwich Music Forum was set up in September 2018 in reaction to this uncertainty and because of their awareness of national trends that see venue closures almost weekly.

The group now has over 800 members and since October, two meetings have been held at The Brickmakers and Epic Studios that have brought discussions to the wider venue, promoter, media and music loving public.

Megan added: “Issues like the impact of the current economy, higher ticket and drink prices, increased business rates, accessibility, unreliable public transport and ‘hit and miss’ publicity were all hot topics.

“With so many issues raised by the community, we realised we needed to open up the discussion to live music fans across Norfolk and Norwich.”

Geoff Dixon, managing director of research company and insights consultancy Vivid Interface, is also a local festival organiser and offered to carry out this first Norwich Live Music Survey.

The aim is to gather opinions and experiences from across the region’s music fans, in order to provide information that can be useful for venues, promoters, organisers and events media, and in time may be useful to help those whose role it is to plan for the future of music in Norwich.

Geoff said: “A vibrant night time economy and live music scene can define a city and bring significant social, employment and commercial benefits. “It can play a significant role in the regeneration of city spaces and in providing resilience and sustainability in the face of challenges in the retail economy.

“I love Norwich and its music scene, and am delighted to be able to inform discussion.”

Why is the survey important?

Megan said: “The opening of Bermuda Bob’s, renewed lease of The Brickmakers and imminent regeneration of Norwich Arts Centre have certainly made the future of Norwich music look bright, but we cannot be complacent.

“It’s an ever changing industry that faces new challenges every year, and understanding how these places are viewed and used in the present is vital if we’re to maintain them and adapt for the future.”

The survey is fully confidential and conducted under the guidelines of the Market Research Society of Great Britain.

“It also contains a section for event goers who are disabled or have learning difficulties to see if their needs are currently met by the music community.

Survey sponsor and Commercial Director of ACS, Jono Heale said: “ACS very much supports the view that live music should be an integral part of the social and economic capital of any town or city and its benefit reaches further than people may believe.

“This survey will provide an important opportunity for music goers in Norwich to voice their opinions on the state of the live music scene.”

How can I take part in the survey?

The survey can be accessed online or scan the QR code and will be open until Sunday February 24.

It takes around 10 minutes to complete and the EDP will publish the results once they have been analysed.

What incentives are there to complete the survey?

Everyone who completes the survey can enter to win one of these fantastic prizes:

• A pair of custom fitting high-fidelity ACS ‘Emotion’ earphones, worth £850 that can also be used as in-ear monitors. (ACS logotype and pic of headphones). The same ACS products are used by the likes of Pink Floyd, Kaiser Chiefs, Kasabian, Lily Allen, Fat Boy Slim, Jessie J, Paloma Faith, Radiohead and many more…

• One of two weekend camping tickets for Maui Waui Festival (logo) www.mauiwaui.com

• One of two weekend camping tickets to Flatlands Festival

• Two tickets to a 2019 event of your choice at one of: Epic Studios, Norwich Arts Centre, UEA

If you have any questions about the survey email info@vivid-interface.com