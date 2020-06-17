Video

New street food van delivering chicken wings and tacos touring Norfolk

Couple Marc Ward and Donna Newby have launched new Norfolk street food business Harry's Soul Train Picture: Supplied Archant

From smoky barbecue to sticky lemon, a new street food van is delivering chicken wings and tacos with ten sauces to choose from to various locations across Norfolk.

There are 10 choices of sauces to go with the chicken wings, tacos and falafel Picture: Harry's Soul Train There are 10 choices of sauces to go with the chicken wings, tacos and falafel Picture: Harry's Soul Train

Harry’s Soul Train is launching in Spixworth, five miles north of Norwich, this Friday, June 19 and from 5pm to 8.30pm will be delivering in the area.

All food must be pre-ordered by filling out a form on their Facebook page and there is a choice of chicken wings, with portions of eight, ten or 12, chicken or falafel tacos or their giant fruity falafel.

Customers can then choose their sauce, which also includes honey and garlic and Jamaican jerk and mango, and the sides are halloumi fries with sriracha dip, homemade slaw and baked potato fries.

The van will then be in Wymondham on Friday, June 26 and Horsford on Saturday, June 27 from 5pm to 8.30pm in both places - again for delivery only with pre-orders required.

The sides available from Harry's Soul Train are baked potato fries, homemade slaw and halloumi fries with sriracha dip Picture: Harry's Soul Train The sides available from Harry's Soul Train are baked potato fries, homemade slaw and halloumi fries with sriracha dip Picture: Harry's Soul Train

The business has been started by couple Marc Ward, 42, and Donna Newby, 40, from Tuckswood, who have worked in restaurants for the last 20 years and are currently on furlough.

Mr Ward said: “We bought a trailer in February with the aim of doing it up part-time and doing a few food festivals this year but then we both got furloughed, along with our son Spencer as we all work in the same restaurant, so decided to dive in and get on with it.”

Harry's Soul Train owners Marc Ward and Donna Newby have worked in restaurants for the last 20 years Picture: Supplied Harry's Soul Train owners Marc Ward and Donna Newby have worked in restaurants for the last 20 years Picture: Supplied

Miss Newby added: ”We have completely gutted the trailer and redone the whole thing, which has kept us entertained, and it has been named after our other son Harry who wants to be the chef.

“We have been running a Facebook page for a month and people really seem to be getting on board and the support from the community has been amazing.”

From next week they will also have a permanent base on the outskirts of the city and they will be able to deliver to Eaton, Cringleford, Tuckswood, Lakenham and Norwich city centre.

Visit the ‘Harry’s Soul Train’ Facebook page for pre-order forms.