Harry Potter wand tour could come to Norwich

You can vote for the Harry Potter wands tour to come to Norwich. Photo: PinPep Media Pinpep Media

Nine Wizarding World wands lit up London last year in support of the Lumos charity and now the spectacle could be making its way to Norwich.

Warner Bros UK has announced that the magical installation is going on tour and opened a poll where Potterheads can decide on the next towns or cities to host it.

The initial ‘wands ready’ voting process will give the UK and Ireland the chance to narrow the selection down to eight finalists, which will be announced on March 18.

While Norwich isn’t listed on the drop down options in the poll, you can enter the city by choosing ‘other’ from the menu and inputting it in the text box below.

The nine wands stand 15 feet tall and bring to life those belonging to some of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

They illuminate each night, performing a light show to music from the franchise.

The tour is to celebrate the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald on March 18 and the winning locations will host the wands in the run up to the third Fantastic Beasts film.

The installation was created in support of the Lumos charity, whose mission is to end the institutionalisation of children around the world - supporting family environments over orphanages.

You can cast your vote for Norwich here.