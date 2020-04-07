Search

Advanced search

Video

6 Harry Potter stars who have lived in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:38 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 07 April 2020

(L-R) Chris Rankin, Sir John Hurt and Rohan Gotobed with Daniel Radcliffe. Picture: Denise Bradley/Antony Kelly/Rohan Gotobed

(L-R) Chris Rankin, Sir John Hurt and Rohan Gotobed with Daniel Radcliffe. Picture: Denise Bradley/Antony Kelly/Rohan Gotobed

Denise Bradley/Antony Kelly/Rohan Gotobed

From Ollivander to Percy Weasley, some of the Harry Potter franchise’s biggest stars have lived in magical Norfolk.

Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter films, at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic convention at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter films, at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic convention at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

1. Chris Rankin - Percy Weasley

Before he was cast in the Weasley clan as Ron’s older brother, Chris attended Northgate High School in Dereham, where he discovered his love of acting after starring in school plays such as Bugsy Malone, and he went on to attend Dereham Sixth Form College and he also worked at the UCI Cinema at Norwich Riverside, which is now an Odeon.

He was given the role of Percy in 2000 and after finishing his work on the franchise he quit acting and went to the University of Lincoln in 2011 to study media production and he now works in the industry.

Sir John Hurt at the opening of the NUA East Gallery. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSir John Hurt at the opening of the NUA East Gallery. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

2. Sir John Hurt - Garrick Ollivander

John Hurt played the eccentric owner of Ollivanders wand shop in Diagon Alley and in later life he moved near Cromer, where he sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer aged 77 in 2017.

John, who won the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at the 2012 Baftas, was also the chancellor of Norwich University of the Arts and patron of Cinema City.

Harry Potter star Rohan Gotobed studied at UEA from 2016 to 2019 Picture: Rohan GotobedHarry Potter star Rohan Gotobed studied at UEA from 2016 to 2019 Picture: Rohan Gotobed

3. Rohan Gotobed - Young Sirus Black

Rohan, who grew up in Poole in Dorset, came to Norwich in 2016 and swapped Hogwarts for halls to study for an English Literature and Drama degree at UEA where he also founded a theatre company with his fellow students.

Rohan played the young Sirus in the flashback in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and graduated in 2019.

Martin Ballantyne has starred in movies such as The Dark Knight, Harry Potter and The Golden Compass Picture: Steve AdamsMartin Ballantyne has starred in movies such as The Dark Knight, Harry Potter and The Golden Compass Picture: Steve Adams

4. Martin Ballantyne - Scary Face and Mundungus Fletcher’s Associate

Martin lives in Norwich and was a Scary Face in Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Mundungus Fletcher’s associate in Part 2.

The actor, who also played one the Joker’s henchman in The Dark Knight starring the late Heath Ledger, was set to appear at the 2020 Great Yarmouth Comic-Con, which has sadly had to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

Poppy Miller played Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Credit: Steve AdamsPoppy Miller played Ginny Weasley in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Credit: Steve Adams

Norfolk stars who appeared in the stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child...

5. Poppy Miller - Ginny Weasley

There is another member of the Weasley family that lives in Norfolk but this time from the West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, set 19 years after the events in the Deathly Hallows and based on an original story by J.K Rowling.

Norfolk actor Sam Clemmett who starred in the West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as Albus Potter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorfolk actor Sam Clemmett who starred in the West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as Albus Potter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Poppy, aged 51, is a former Hewett School pupil and she previously appeared in shows at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich.

6. Sam Clemmett - Albus Potter

Also in the original 2017 West End cast is Sam Clemmett, from Brundall, who attended Thorpe St Andrew School and is an alumnus of the Norwich Theatre Royal arts courses.

Poppy and Sam both reprised their role on Broadway at New York’s Lyric Theatre in 2018.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Ambulance trust appeals for 1,000 volunteers and temps during coronavirus

The East of England Ambulance Trust is looking for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers to it help during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: EEAST

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

‘Thank God for the NHS’ – woman praises staff who saved her life

Jane Witt, 67, enjoying a skiing holiday with her family, a week after this photograph was taken Ms Witt fell ill with coronavirus. Picture; Jane Witt

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Barber tells customers ‘have some respect’ after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

‘It is government policy that has led to the dire situation we are now in’

Prof Rupert Read. Pic: Neil Perry.

Pink supermoon set to light up Norfolk skies

Despite its name the moon won't actually turn pink in April. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘People are heeding advice’: A&E visits drop at Norfolk hospital

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, has spoken about the hospital's pandemic plan. Picture: Archant/Joshua Yates
Drive 24