Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Harry Potter-inspired parties are coming to Norwich and they look magical

PUBLISHED: 15:23 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 10 January 2019

Harry Potter party Credit: Alexander Mcelroy

Harry Potter party Credit: Alexander Mcelroy

Archant

Get your fellow witches and wizards together and head to the Hogwarts as Harry Potter-inspired parties are coming to the city.

Harry Potter party Credit: Alexander McelroyHarry Potter party Credit: Alexander Mcelroy

Guests will be treated to the ultimate Harry Potter experience with the chance to drink potions and enjoy a banquet in the Great Hall.

The themed events take place on selected dates from November 29 to January 4 and are bound to delight any Potterhead.

The immersive evening begins at Platform 9 3/4 and you will be then invited into the Gryffindor Common Room to practise some magic and cast spells.

You will then head to the Great Hall for a three-course meal and end the night dancing in the Enchanted Forest.

Harry Potter venue design at Hockwood Hall in 2018 Credit: My Fleur/Norfolk Christmas PartyHarry Potter venue design at Hockwood Hall in 2018 Credit: My Fleur/Norfolk Christmas Party

The home of Hogwarts will be newly-built venue Glen Lodge, located on the outskirts of Norwich, and follows the success of the event in Hockwold Hall during Christmas 2018.

There will also be live entertainment and local singer Bill Downs, who appeared on The X Factor in 2017, will also be performing on selected dates.

Fancy dress is encouraged at the event and there are also additional dates available if you want to hold a private Potter party.

Julia Pardoe, owner of Norfolk Christmas Party which runs the event, said: “The reaction has been phenomenal so far, ticket sales were instant for all events.

Harry Potter party Credit: Alexander McelroyHarry Potter party Credit: Alexander Mcelroy

READ MORE: BeWILDerwood set to open huge new play area for 2019

“We have kept the Thursday and Sunday nights available for private hire for groups that wish to have an exclusive experience.

“This will be the second year of Harry Potter having last year worked alongside Hockwold Hall.

“We have been invited back for a second year at Hockwold Hall and will be creating the Alice in Wonderland experience.”

Norfolk Christmas Party will also be running Potter-inspired afternoon teas on January 11 and 12 2020, open to trainee witches and wizards aged four and above, which will have a themed menu served in the Great Hall.

Harry Potter party Credit: Alexander MceloryHarry Potter party Credit: Alexander Mcelory

Tickets are also on sale for a New Year’s Eve party with a four-course meal and magical entertainment.

You can find all ticket information on the ‘Norfolk Christmas Party’ Facebook page.

Harry Potter party Credit: Alexander McelroyHarry Potter party Credit: Alexander Mcelroy

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Most Read

10 of the prettiest places to live in Essex

Layer Marney Tower (c) Karen Roe, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Who’s the top 50 richest in Essex?

The Essex Rich List is sponsored by Clearwater Wealth Management

9 beautiful walks in Essex with cosy pubs along the way

Constable Country (c) Mark Seton, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

18 charming places for afternoon tea in Essex

The best places for afternoon tea in Essex

10 things you didn’t know about Essex: Part I

Layer Marney Tower (c) Karen Roe, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Are you offended? Company attacked over use of female models

Agrifac managing director Andy Carse pictured in May 2018. Picture: www.edp24.co.uk

WATCH: Van driver laughs gleefully as he ploughs into huge puddle to splash pedestrians

A pedestrian is splashed by a passing driver in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth.

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists