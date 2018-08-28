Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Harry Potter Book Night is coming to Norwich and it sounds magical

PUBLISHED: 14:21 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 31 January 2019

For the past four years Waterstones have hosted the Harry Potter Book Night for young Potterheads. Picture: IPSWICH WATERSTONES

For the past four years Waterstones have hosted the Harry Potter Book Night for young Potterheads. Picture: IPSWICH WATERSTONES

Archant

Just because you never received a Hogwarts letter it doesn’t mean you have to miss out as Harry Potter Book Night is coming to Waterstones.

Children learn how to make fun potions with the Waterstones staff at Harry Potter Book Night. Picture: IPSWICH WATERSTONESChildren learn how to make fun potions with the Waterstones staff at Harry Potter Book Night. Picture: IPSWICH WATERSTONES

Organised by Bloomsbury publishers every year, magical events will be taking place across the country on February 7 and this year’s theme is Hogwarts.

The annual celebration of all things Potter is being celebrated at Waterstones in Castle Street in Norwich.

From quizzes to crafts, Potterheads are encouraged to dress up as their favourite witch of wizard to celebrate JK’s Rowling’s bestselling books.

The event runs from 5pm to 7.30pm and includes a selection of magical activities and crafts and be sure to wear your best robes for a fancy dress parade.

You can also enter a team into a themed quiz at 6.30pm in the cafe for the chance to win a bookish prize which is free to attend.

If you would like to sign up a team for the quiz email norwich@waterstones.com with a contact name, team name and number of team members (max 5) with the subject line ‘Harry Potter Quiz’.

This is how other stores in the region are celebrating...

Lowestoft

9am on February 7 until February 10

Shop staff will be dressing up, there will be a scavenger hunt around the shop, competitions such as Guess The Beans in the Jar and Name the Owl.

For Saturday only, they be hiding painted Harry Potter rocks around the store.

Ipswich

15-19 Buttermarket, IP1 1BQ

February 7, 7pm to 8.30pm

They will be celebrating in their very own Common Room with a party so wear your best Harry Potter cloaks or pjs, bring a comfy cushion, blanket and a picnic dinner for a midnight feast.

The professors will be quizing you on your Hogwarts knowledge, brewing some tasty potions to try, sorting you into your houses and doing a storytelling session.

At the event, which is aimed at younger fans, there will be a raffle with a prize so bring your spare pounds, knuts and galleons.

Bury St Edmunds

14 Prospect Row, Arc Shopping Centre

February 7, 4pm to 7pm

Enjoy Hogwarts-themed fun and activities aimed at children from 8 years and up, include cupcake decorating, quizzes and goodie bags for those first to arrive in costume.

The event is free but speak to a bookseller in store or phone 01284 750726 to put your name on the guest list.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon that is moving premises after a dispute over electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this morning (Photo: Mathew Foulkes)

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon that is moving premises after a dispute over electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police prepare evidence for possible prosecution over death of girl in inflatable trampoline tragedy

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

‘It could help for the crucial part’ – Farke earmarks Norwich City role for deadline day signing

Philip Heise (middle) is interviewed for the first time following his Norwich City switch from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Meet the millenials who work six-hour days and get unlimited holiday

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists