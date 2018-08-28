Harry Potter Book Night is coming to Norwich and it sounds magical

For the past four years Waterstones have hosted the Harry Potter Book Night for young Potterheads.

Just because you never received a Hogwarts letter it doesn’t mean you have to miss out as Harry Potter Book Night is coming to Waterstones.

Children learn how to make fun potions with the Waterstones staff at Harry Potter Book Night.

Organised by Bloomsbury publishers every year, magical events will be taking place across the country on February 7 and this year’s theme is Hogwarts.

The annual celebration of all things Potter is being celebrated at Waterstones in Castle Street in Norwich.

From quizzes to crafts, Potterheads are encouraged to dress up as their favourite witch of wizard to celebrate JK’s Rowling’s bestselling books.

The event runs from 5pm to 7.30pm and includes a selection of magical activities and crafts and be sure to wear your best robes for a fancy dress parade.

You can also enter a team into a themed quiz at 6.30pm in the cafe for the chance to win a bookish prize which is free to attend.

If you would like to sign up a team for the quiz email norwich@waterstones.com with a contact name, team name and number of team members (max 5) with the subject line ‘Harry Potter Quiz’.

This is how other stores in the region are celebrating...

Lowestoft

9am on February 7 until February 10

Shop staff will be dressing up, there will be a scavenger hunt around the shop, competitions such as Guess The Beans in the Jar and Name the Owl.

For Saturday only, they be hiding painted Harry Potter rocks around the store.

Ipswich

15-19 Buttermarket, IP1 1BQ

February 7, 7pm to 8.30pm

They will be celebrating in their very own Common Room with a party so wear your best Harry Potter cloaks or pjs, bring a comfy cushion, blanket and a picnic dinner for a midnight feast.

The professors will be quizing you on your Hogwarts knowledge, brewing some tasty potions to try, sorting you into your houses and doing a storytelling session.

At the event, which is aimed at younger fans, there will be a raffle with a prize so bring your spare pounds, knuts and galleons.

Bury St Edmunds

14 Prospect Row, Arc Shopping Centre

February 7, 4pm to 7pm

Enjoy Hogwarts-themed fun and activities aimed at children from 8 years and up, include cupcake decorating, quizzes and goodie bags for those first to arrive in costume.

The event is free but speak to a bookseller in store or phone 01284 750726 to put your name on the guest list.