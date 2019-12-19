Search

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

PUBLISHED: 10:29 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 19 December 2019

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2016

Two Norfolk restaurants are toasting to success after being named among the top top 50 in the UK in the Harden Guide's 2020.

Owner of Morston Hall Galton Blackiston Credit: Morston HallOwner of Morston Hall Galton Blackiston Credit: Morston Hall

Morston Hall in Holt and The Neptune Inn in Hunstanton have been included in the latest edition, which was released this week, and ranks the country's top 100 places to eat.

The restaurants, which are both Michelin-starred, made it into the top 50 on the list and were ranked at 40 and 42 respectively.

The Harden's Best UK Restaurants 2020 guide, which is in its 29th, year is based on surveys from 7,500 diners who submitted 50,000 reviews on categories including food, ambience and service.

Galton Blackiston, who runs Morston Hall with his wife and co-owner Tracy, said: "It is a great thing to be in the top 50 and you never take it for granted.

"As a kitchen we are cooking the best we have in 27 years and a lot of credit has to go to our head chef Greg Anderson.

READ MORE: 50 'secret' dishes you can eat in Norfolk in 2020

The Neptune Inn and Restaurant in Hunstanton Credit: Ian BurtThe Neptune Inn and Restaurant in Hunstanton Credit: Ian Burt

"People seem to like what we are doing and Harden's Guide is all about people writing in and in the last two years we have scored really highly which is lovely."

This year, Morston Hall was also named as one of the top 1,000 restaurants in the world by French guide La Liste.

Kevin Mangeolles, who runs The Neptune in with wife Jacki, said: "We have been in the guide for three years and I think they've forgotten to take us off, but it is a really nice thing to happen.

"It is amazing that we make the list as we are such a tiny restaurant - we just rock up and try our best and look after our customers and don't expect anything else.

"Our customers are the most important thing and if you don't look after them then in doesn't matter what awards you win.

"It is all about buying the best ingredients and cooking as well as you can."

The top restaurant for 2020 was named as Wirral restaurant Fraiche in Oxton and Suffolk had one entry with 1921 Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds at number 68.

