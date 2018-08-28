Search

‘Immersive’ production of Hamlet is a manageable two hours long

PUBLISHED: 08:31 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:27 08 November 2018

Charlie Randall from Aylsham is playing Hamlet at St George's. Picture: St George's Theatre

St George's Theatre

The tragedy of Hamlet comes to the Great Yarmouth stage tonight, Friday, and Tuesday.

It is the second production from the newly established St George’s Players.

The play sees Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, return from his life studying abroad to find his father is dead and his mother remarried to his uncle, who is now king.

Torn apart with grief and suspicion, Hamlet must decide what to do.

The challenge of taking the eponymous role goes to Charlie Randall, a 21-year-old actor from Aylsham.

He said: “It is a mammoth task, both in terms of sheer volume of words and the emotional strain of the piece, but it is an absolute joy.

“Our production at St George’s is unique in that it’s immersive. Not only is it an emotional and psychological journey for the audience, it’s quite the physical one.”

This modern dress production is directed by Thom Bailey.

He said “Our production is shorter than most versions, coming in at two hours as opposed to the traditional four-hour marathon and I think it is the better for it.

“For a play centred on death it is surprisingly fresh and funny and ultimately universal.

“There are two stories happening at once; a revenge tragedy that operates through a family drama and also a political scandal.

Curtain up at 7.30pm with an additional performance on Tuesday November 13 at 7pm.

Tickets priced £9 from the box office via 01493 331484 or online at www.stgeorgestheatre.com

