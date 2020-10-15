Search

Brewery launches Halloween drive-thru experience with zombies

PUBLISHED: 16:55 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 15 October 2020

Grain Brewery launches a Halloween Drive-thru with takeaway beers and zombies Picture: Contributed

A Norfolk brewery is offering pints and frights this Halloween as its popular takeaway beer drive-thru will be given a haunting makeover, complete with socially distanced zombies.

Grain Brewery launched a drive-thru from its Alburgh base, near Harleston, in March this year at the beginning of lockdown, so locals could buy fresh beer while the pubs were closed.

It is still open every Thursday and Friday afternoon and once customers have ordered using contactless payment they drive to the front of the brewhouse to collect their drinks.

Directors and couple Phil and Hilary Halls wanted to do something special for Halloween this year, with children missing out on parties and trick-or-treating due to lockdown restrictions.

Mr Halls said: “Fun has been a bit thin on the ground at the brewery lately, but we haven’t lost our spirit and are always game for a bit of excitement.

“We thought we could turn the brewery into a spooky, scary, haunted drive-thru experience.

“Whilst the parents are buying their beer, we can scare the living daylights out of their children, but all from the safety of their cars.

“We are still working on costumes and effects but have been testing our misty graveyard, where you will have to drive through a horde of zombies.

“To comply with Covid-19 rules, we will have them chained up to ensure social distancing and you will be able to see our skeleton staff and other grim characters as you pass on through.

“There will be treats for the children, but be warned, there may be a few tricks too.

“The scares are free, but please buy some beer from the phantom kiosk as you pass through. Just pray you make it out of the other side.”

Cask beer will be available in four pint carry-outs or 18 pint beer boxes and there will also be five litre mini kegs and bottles too.

The Haunted Drive-thru will be open from Thursday, October 29 to Saturday, October 31 from 4pm to 7pm on all days and the postcode is IP20 0BS.

