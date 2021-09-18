Historic hall hosting bank holiday drive-in cinema screenings

A previous outdoor cinema event by Outsde Live. Picture: John Newstead

A nostalgic cinema experience is coming to an historic hall for families this August bank holiday.

A previous outdoor cinema event by Outsde Live. Picture: John Newstead A previous outdoor cinema event by Outsde Live. Picture: John Newstead

Norfolk events company Outside Live is taking over the grounds of Taverham Hall, outside of Norwich, on Friday, August 28, to show Frozen 1 and 2 at noon, followed by Dirty Dancing from 8pm.

The outdoor screening will be based around the 1950s-style cinema experience where people can watch the films from their cars.

Taverham Hall. Picture: Fleur Developments/Sowerbys Taverham Hall. Picture: Fleur Developments/Sowerbys

A spokesman for Outside Live, said: “We enjoy bringing entertainment to Norfolk and we thought the authentic drive-in experience will mean everyone can enjoy a bank holiday to remember while also staying safe.

“Everyone who had already bought tickets to our Norfolk Showground Outdoor Cinema events can now use them at Taverham Hall.”

To add to the vintage feel, waiters, including some on roller-skates, will be delivering food and drink to people in their cars.

Pizza will also be available and there will be a fully licensed bar.

More films for the bank holiday screening will be announced later on.

Tickets for the drive-in cinema events go on sale at 10am from Wednesday, June 3, at www.outsidelive.co.uk. Entry costs £25 per car.

The Ibiza: LIVE event featuring DJ Dave Pearce and a full orchestra, also organised by Outside Live, has been rescheduled to take place on September 18, 2021, at the Norfolk Showground.

An Outside Live spokesman said: “We have been working hard in order to secure a revised date for this event. At the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, we thought we would not be able to go ahead but we are delighted that, thanks to the support of the showground, our partner organisations and the Outside Live team, we can celebrate the iconic tunes loved by everyone who has visited the White Isle featuring one of Britain’s best-loved and well-known DJ’s is coming to the county.”

Tickets for Ibiza Live will also go on sale at 10am from Wednesday, June 3, from www.outsidelive.co.uk.

