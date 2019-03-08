Gunton Festival review: 'a day full of happy faces'

Daddy Long Legs performing at The Gunton Festival of Food and Music 2019. Picture: Robert Walkley Robert Walkley

When the time comes that you are entertaining friends descending on your home town for the first time from the manic melting pot events epicentre of London, the prime objective is to send them back down the A11 with rave reviews.

Jarrod Dickenson performing at The Gunton Festival of Food and Music 2019. Picture: Robert Walkley Jarrod Dickenson performing at The Gunton Festival of Food and Music 2019. Picture: Robert Walkley

Prospecting events that will amuse, entice and delight. Exposure to Norfolk's ever growing deer population, an introduction to one of North Norfolk's finest countryside ale houses, or just a good old drink and a dance on another fine summers day in Nelson's County.

Cue the Gunton Arms food and drink festival and the amalgamation of all three of the aforementioned.

With the event hosting the third edition of its kind since its inception in 2017, people of all ages and backgrounds descended on Guntonfest for an action filled afternoon and evening.

Sister Cookie performing at The Gunton Festival of Food and Music 2019. Picture: Robert Walkley Sister Cookie performing at The Gunton Festival of Food and Music 2019. Picture: Robert Walkley

With a packed lineup ranging from Cromer's premier Soul DJ representatives kicking off proceedings, to a throwback to 50's American dirty blues from New Orlean sounding, yet New York based trio Daddy Longlegs bringing the curtain down with their Harmonica house blowing down style of original rock and roll.

There was plenty sandwiched in between, notably British Reggae sensation Hollie Cook - with a voice and presence that wouldn't look out of it place on the Pyramid Stage - let alone the pyramid sculpture erected on the sizeable country park estate. Sister Cookie, dubbed 'the black rose of blues' pulled off the combination of vivacious and gracious to rousing effect that served to warm up the crowd with her soulette set.

Hollie Cook performing at The Gunton Festival of Food and Music 2019. Picture: Robert Walkley Hollie Cook performing at The Gunton Festival of Food and Music 2019. Picture: Robert Walkley

The sun set the tone on a day full of happy faces, the garden laden with deck chairs and half full vessels from positive festival goers in a serene setting.

There was a small number of independent food stalls circulated around the periphery, with Moorish's falafel wrap offering a nutritious and delicious outlet mouth-watering sustenance to soak up the Peroni lager tops consumed on arrival.

Aside from that, and the venison sausages on supply, the food was a little limited and arguable below the standard you would expect from a food festival.

Daddy Long Legs performing at The Gunton Festival of Food and Music 2019. Picture: Robert Walkley Daddy Long Legs performing at The Gunton Festival of Food and Music 2019. Picture: Robert Walkley

However, not even the overcast patches did enough to cloud over a fantastic day festival, that has all the foundations in place to maintain its longevity with an array of musical talent from across the world and a scenic location that is near impossible to fault.