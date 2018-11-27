Guildhall Britannia, festive afternoon tea review: ‘a winning combination of pigs in blankets and prosecco’

Louisa Baldwin headed to the Grade I listed Guildhall to try two of the nation’s favourite things combined – afternoon tea and prosecco.

Guidhall Britannia has launched a festive version of its afternoon tea after reaching the finals for the category in the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards in 2018.

We were led to an upstairs table on the balcony overlooking the main café which was decorated with Christmas lights.

The table was beautifully set with vintage plates, cups and saucers and crackers containing a miniature Christmas decoration.

We were then brought over a large tea pot, which managed to stay warm for most of our two-hour slot, and served our first glass of prosecco which was generously filled to the brim and was sweet and fruity.

The waitress then brought up the towering three-tier stand which was crammed with savoury and sweet treats.

The bottom level reminded me of the food my mum cooks on Christmas Eve, with bite-sized sausage rolls with crispy, flaky pastry and moreish honey-glazed pigs in blankets.

This came with a selection of sandwiches in finger rolls with egg mayonnaise, cheese and chutney and chicken and stuffing fillings and as the food was also bottomless we greedily asked for a second plate.

On the second level was a taste of Christmas with mini mince pies, mini gingerbread men and chocolate cake but the highlight was the chocolate mousse stars which were rich and indulgent.

The only problem was they were very messy and I ended up looking a bit like Bruce Bogtrotter when Miss Trunchbull makes him scoff a cake in Matilda.

The star on the Christmas tree, so to speak, was homemade fruit scones which were crumbly clouds, served with a mini tub of clotted cream with strawberries and blueberries inside.

The stand was decorated with Father Christmas, a snowman and a reindeer made out of icing which I couldn’t bring myself to eat as they looked too good.

We were enjoying the food so much we only managed to have a few glasses of prosecco but staff checked on the table regularly to check on our progress.

If you’re looking for a get together with your friends or family, with a winning combination of pigs in blankets and prosecco, look no further.

Plus, Britannia Enterprises, who also own Café Britannia at HMP Norwich, is a superb local enterprise providing employment and training for ex and serving prisoners.

The bottomless festive afternoon tea is available now at Guildhall Britannia until Christmas Eve and from December 1 at Café Britannia and Park Britannia at £24.95 per person, £12.95 without prosecco and £5.95 for children.