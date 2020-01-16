What's on in north Norfolk in 2020?

You never know who you might meet at the Sandringham Flower Show! Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

It's shaping up to be another bumper year for events in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular returns in 2020. Picture: THURSFORD The Thursford Christmas Spectacular returns in 2020. Picture: THURSFORD

Here's a look at some of the highlights we have to look forward to in 2020.

1. Big Band Concert - Seven decades have passed since the formation of the Sheringham and district branch of the Royal Air Force Association. The milestone will be marked with a concert by the Royal Air Force College Band at the town's St Peter's Church on February 29, call 01263 479507 for tickets.

2. Deepdale Spring Market - More than 60 stalls selling everything from arts and crafts, to food and drink will be in two large marquees at Dalgate Market in Burnham Deepdale, on March 27-29.

3. Night Run - Get a different perspective on the ancient woodland at Blicking Estate by taking part in this March 28 event, where you can take on either a 3km or a 7km traffic-free route. Visit nationaltrust.org.uk/events for more.

A youngster taking part in the World Crabbing Competition. Picture: Archant A youngster taking part in the World Crabbing Competition. Picture: Archant

4. Night hike - The National Trust is also organising a jaunt through the grounds of Felbrigg Hall on April 17, where you'll be able to spot deer coming out of hiding and the stars fill the darkening sky.

5. Folk on the Pier - Cromer's Pavilion Theatre is the epicentre for this musical blowout, now in its 21st year. Taking place May 8-10, the line-up includes Ahsley Hutchings' Dylancentric, The Shackleton Trio, Wizz Jones and the Urban Folk Quartet. See cromerpier.co.uk.

6. Houghton International Horse Trials - The world's best horse riders will come together for competitions from May 21-24, including the only British leg of the FEI Eventing Nations Cup.

7. Bird and Wildlife Fair - Pensthorpe Natural Park near Fakenham is hosting this celebration of nature for the second year in a row, more info at pensthorpe.com.

Wells Carnival is one of several seaside carnivals on the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Lee Blanchflower Wells Carnival is one of several seaside carnivals on the north Norfolk coast. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

8. Crab and Lobster Festival - The event that unites Cromer and Sheringham in a crustacean celebration takes place over the May 15-17 weekend, with music, cookery demonstrations and more.

9. Little Mix - The popular girl group will perform their hits under the stars in the grounds of Holkham Hall on July 18, visit holkham.co.uk for more.

You may also want to watch:

10. Worstead Festival - This celebration of rural life and the village's heritage of textile production is on July 25-26 featuring vintage vehicles, animals, music and displays.

1980s icon David Van Day takes a festival-goer for a turn around the dancefloor at Holt's 1940s weekend celebrations. Photo: KAREN BETHELL 1980s icon David Van Day takes a festival-goer for a turn around the dancefloor at Holt's 1940s weekend celebrations. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

11. Holt Festival - One of the most diverse festivals in Norfolk, this annual event combines guest speakers with comedy, art, music and drama. Follow holtfestival.org.uk for the latest on this year's programme.

12. Sandringham Flower Show - The royal residence hosts this explosion of botanical beauty on July 29, with floral displays, expert talks and tours of the gardens.

13. North Norfolk Music Festival - Classical musicians from around Europe and beyond will flock to this event, which takes place Church of Our Lady Saint Mary in South Creake from August 5-15.

14. Wells Carnival - This 10-day celebration of all things seaside starts on July 31 and builds up to carnival day featuring a street parade on August 8.

Little Mix are coming to north Norfolk in 2020.. Pic: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock Little Mix are coming to north Norfolk in 2020.. Pic: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

15. Reepham Festival - More than 20 bands and solo muskiness will perform on four stages at this two-day live music extravaganza.

16. Cromer Carnival - The waiters and waitresses' races, carnival queen crowning and knobbly knees contest are among the many highlights of this annual celebration, which runs August 15-21. August 19 is carnival day which culminates in a street parade.

17. World Crabbing Competition - The eyes of the crabbing world turn to Cromer on August 30 for this contest on the town's pier.

18. Aylsham Show - This celebration of rural life and Norfolk's agricultural heritage takes place on August 31.

19. 1940s Weekend - Sheringham, Holt and Weybourne are set to do the timewarp again for this popular event featuring the vehicles, costumes and music of the era on September 19-20.

20. Thursford Christmas Spectacular - One of the biggest shows of its kind in Europe, Thursford features dancers, musicians and speciality acts to get you in the festive spirit. The show runs November 6-December 23.