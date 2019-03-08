Search

Grosvenor Fish Bar brings back Christmas dinner

PUBLISHED: 16:25 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 12 November 2019

Christian Motta, co-owner of Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Christmas has come early at Grosvenor Fish Bar as their festive meal is back for 2019 by popular demand.

Christmas Dinner at Grosvenor: Turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce Credit: Louisa BaldwinChristmas Dinner at Grosvenor: Turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce Credit: Louisa Baldwin

The independent chippy in the Norwich Lanes has relaunched their Christmas dinner with a twist, which customers will be able to enjoy until the first week of January.

The seasonal meal includes turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce and costs £6.50.

Christian Motta, who co-owns the shop with Duane Dibartolomeo, said: "We brought the Christmas dinner back as it is so popular and especially the stuffing balls, which we sell on their own too.

Grosvenor's Christmas dinner has made a comeback Credit: Louisa BaldwinGrosvenor's Christmas dinner has made a comeback Credit: Louisa Baldwin

"We have had lots of people email and call us asking when it will be back and some people would have it all year round if they could and it works really well for Christmas parties.

"All the flavours work together and it is really festive and the perfect comfort food."

Alongside its traditional fish and chip offerings, Grosvenor also has a specials menu with offerings such as a Waco Taco steamed cod wrap and their new Krusty Krab Po'Boy with soft shell crab.

The Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

They also launched a 'High Sea' afternoon tea last year complete with clam sliders, cod goujons, chips and dips.

