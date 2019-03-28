Norfolk Greggs stores giving away free sausage rolls

Greggs on London Street, Norwich. Photo: Google Google

Greggs fans get ready for your hearts to crumble as everyone’s favourite pasty shop is giving away free food, but there is a catch.

Greggs sausage roll. Photo: Greggs Greggs sausage roll. Photo: Greggs

The bakery chain is offering a cheese and onion bake, sausage roll or vegan sausage roll, the must-have snack of 2019, for people on the Three mobile network.

The offer is only available on Friday March 29 until 23.59pm and is available at all branches in Norfolk.

To claim the free item you need to use the Wuntu app, the Three rewards app, and claim yours by showing the code in store.

Since the launch of the vegan sausage roll earlier this year they have proved popular with meat eaters and vegans alike and they even sold out at the London Road branch in Norwich,

Greggs vegan sausage rolls have sold out in Norwich (Picture: Greggs) Greggs vegan sausage rolls have sold out in Norwich (Picture: Greggs)

This is the perfect chance to try the meat-free snack without spending any cash.

You’ll only get one claim per unique code so make sure to pick wisely and the offer is subject to availability whilst stocks last.