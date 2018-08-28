Sing-along The Greatest Showman and Home Alone coming to Cinema City this Christmas

The Greatest Showman (2017). Picture: Laurence Mark Productions/Outnow.ch Laurence Mark Productions/Outnow.ch

Cinema City in Norwich is stepping into Christmas in style with 12 films guaranteed to get you in the festive mood.

12 Days of Christmas at Cinema City

The line-up includes yuletide classics It’s a Wonderful Life and Home Alone to this year’s hit musical The Greatest Showman with a special sing-along version.

There will also be a preview of the hotly-anticipated Stan and Ollie, starring Steve Coogan and John C.Reilly, accompanied by classic short film The Music Box.

Jenny Allison, marketing manager at Cinema City, said:“There really is something for everyone in this year’s programme and it’s probably our most Christmassy yet.

“My own personal favourite, The Muppet Christmas Carol is included, alongside less well known but equally adorable A Christmas Story, and of course it wouldn’t be Christmas without the timeless classic It’s A Wonderful Life.”

These are the films being shown at Cinema city this Christmas:

A Christmas Story (PG)

Sunday December 2, 1pm

In 1940s Indiana, nine-year-old Ralphie dreams of his ideal Christmas gift: a genuine Red Ryder 200-Shot Carbine Action Air Rifle.

Home Alone (1990). Picture: Hughes Entertainment/IMDB Home Alone (1990). Picture: Hughes Entertainment/IMDB

But when gruff dad and doting mum regularly respond with “You’ll shoot your eye out!” Ralphie mounts a full-scale, hint-dropping Santa-begging campaign.

Home Alone (PG)

Wednesday December 5, 8.30pm/Saturday December 22, 1.15pm

Home Alone is the beloved family comedy about a young boy named Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) who is accidentally left behind when his family takes off for a vacation in France over the holiday season.

Die Hard (15)

Friday December 7, 8.30pm

Die Hard is surely the ultimate alternative Christmas flick. New York City cop John McClane (Willis) travels to LA to spend Christmas with his estranged wife (Bedelia).

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992). Picture: Walt Disney Pictures/IMDB The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992). Picture: Walt Disney Pictures/IMDB

Muppet Christmas Carol (U)

Sunday December 9, 1.15pm

Brian Henson directs his late father’s creations in the Charles Dickens classic.

A Christmas Carol Starring Simon Callow (cert TBC)

Wednesday December 12, 6.45pm

Simon Callow and director Tom Cairns have created a one-man theatrical extravaganza of festive storytelling that is both heart-warming and deeply moving.

CBEEBIES Christmas Show (U)

Nightmare Before Christmas Credit: Supplied by Cinema City Nightmare Before Christmas Credit: Supplied by Cinema City

Saturday December 15, 11am

The much anticipated annual CBeebies Christmas Show is coming to the big screen for a family-friendly cinema experience.

The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG)

Sunday December 16, 1pm/3pm

This special show features all the lyrics to the stunning soundtrack written by Academy Award and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land).

The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG)

Wednesday December 19, 8.30pm

Thursday December 20, 1.15pm

Stan and Ollie Credit: Supplied by Cinema City Stan and Ollie Credit: Supplied by Cinema City

Can Christmas be saved? Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, longs to spread the joy of Christmas.

Mary Poppins Returns (cert TBC)

From Friday December 21

In Disney’s all-new original musical and sequel, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure.

Preview: Stan & Ollie + The Music Box (PG)

Saturday December 22, 5.30pm

A special preview screening of Stan And Ollie, alongside a unique opportunity to see Laurel and Hardy’s iconic 1932 short film, The Music Box, on the big screen beforehand.

Bolshoi Ballet: The Nutcracker Live 2018 (12A)

Sunday December 23, 3pm

On Christmas Eve, Marie’s Nutcracker doll magically transforms into a prince and their wonderful adventure begins.

The holiday classic returns to the majestic Bolshoi stage for a live broadcast of a timeless story, The Nutcracker, taking audiences of all ages on a magical journey.

It’s A Wonderful Life (U)

Saturday December 8, 5.45pm

Thursday December 13, 8.30pm

Monday December 24, 5.45pm

One of the most popular and enduring films ever made, Frank Capra’s It’s A Wonderful Life! is a gloriously sentimental testament to homely small-town moral values.

You can buy tickets to all the films on the Cinema City website.