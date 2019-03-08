Video

All you need to know ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019

Some of the ducks ready to take part in the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

From Harry Potter to pirates, get set for a brilliant bank holiday weekend as The Grand Norwich Duck Race returns to the city for 2019.

The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2018, artist Sally Adams with her creations. Picture by SIMON FINLAY. The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2018, artist Sally Adams with her creations. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

The event is back for the eighth year on Sunday, August 25 and funds raised go towards Break Charity who improve the lives of vulnerable young people and families across Norfolk.

What can I expect?

The event takes place once again at The Ribs of Beef pub and individuals, companies and community groups can all get involved.

Ducks race along the River Wensum from St George's Bridge, by the Norwich Playhouse, to Fye Bridge outside the pub where there will also be a cake stall, ice creams, face painting, a little duck stall, games and activities for all to enjoy.

The Lord Mayor or Sheriff of Norwich will open the proceedings on St George's Bridge where there will be a duck parade from midday and the chance to look at the weird and wonderful designs, which has previously included Marilyn Monroe, Captain America and even the Statue of Liberty.

The individual mini duck race takes place at 2pm and will see 3,000 little ducks take to the water and prizes include a one night stay for two at the Maids Head Hotel and vouchers for days out and restaurants.

Tutduckamun, one of the ducks ready to take part in the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Tutduckamun, one of the ducks ready to take part in the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The large painted duck race starts at 2.30pm with the chance for local groups to sponsor and decorate a giant duck with a trophy up for grabs - last year's winner was Inspired Duckaroo, sponsored by Inspired Youth.

Sarah Bunn, events manager at Break, said: "It's set to be another fun filled day for all the family to enjoy.

"There are so many incredible decorated ducks to gaze upon and you can also sponsor a little duck which you can buy online now or on the day with great prizes to win."

How can I get involved?

You can sponsor a little duck for £2 in advance at break-charity.org or at the stall on the day and each one will be allocated a number in the race.

Entry also entitles you to 20pc off afternoon tea at the Maids Head Hotel until November 30.

Kartduck, one of the ducks ready to take part in the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Kartduck, one of the ducks ready to take part in the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If you would like to decorate and sponsor your own giant duck it costs £100 with all of the proceeds going direct to Break - contact sarah.bunn@break-charity.org for information.

When is the auction taking place?

After the race, the ducks are made ready for the Grand Norwich Duck Auction at the Maids Head Hotel on Thursday, September 5, where the crafted ducks will be sold for charity with returning auctioneer Elliot Symonds.

Contact Sarah Bunn on the above email address for details on the auction.