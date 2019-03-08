Video

Meet this year's amazing entrants in the Grand Norwich Duck Race

Meet the ducks ahead of the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise Archant

From Jemima Puddle-Duck to a peacock, the entrants for this year's Grand Norwich Duck Race have been revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the ducks have been revealed ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise Some of the ducks have been revealed ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise

The event returns for its eighth year on Sunday, August 25 at the Ribs of Beef pub as ducks race from St George's Bridge, by the Norwich Playhouse, to Fye Bridge in aid of Break Charity.

The fun starts from 12pm with a parade of painted ducks and The Lord Mayor or Sheriff of Norwich will open proceedings on St George's Bridge.

The first race of the day sees 3,000 little ducks take to the water, with voucher and hotel stays up for grabs, at 2pm followed by the main large painted duck race at 2.30pm.

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019

Some of the ducks have been revealed ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise Some of the ducks have been revealed ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Over 100 ducks are expected to take part, created by local community groups and businesses, and ahead of the event a tweet-up was held at the Ribs of Beef to see all the weird and wonderful designs.

This year's impressive creations included Moby Duck the whale, James Pond, Beatrix Potter character Jemima Puddle-Duck, a flamingo and Iron Man who are all hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year's winner Inspired Duckaroo, sponsored by Inspired Youth.

Sally Adams, from Kirby Bedon, who is also known as 'the duckarator' said: "I work on the Wild in Art Trails who are behind the GoGo Hares and I am also commissioned to create the ducks and I have now done over 50 and have had two winners.

READ MORE: 9 things to do over August bank holiday in Norfolk

Some of the ducks have been revealed ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise Some of the ducks have been revealed ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise

"Something that adds a sail helps - the Black Swan duck that won two years ago had a huge tail made out of net which caught the wind."

Once the race is over, the decorated ducks will be auctioned off at the Maid's Head Hotel at a special event on Thursday, September 5.

Sarah Bunn, fundraising events manager at Break Charity, said: "Every single year I am blown away by the different creations and the ducks are turned into pretty much any character you can think of and I'm hoping a Boris Johnson will turn up this year.

"People love it and put their date in the diary every single year - it is the thing to do on August bank holiday and a crazy, really fun free event."

Meet their ducks, from left to right, Flo Walker from Alan Boswell Group, Marie Oaks from the Trend Academy, and artist Sally Adams. Picture: Lauren De Boise Meet their ducks, from left to right, Flo Walker from Alan Boswell Group, Marie Oaks from the Trend Academy, and artist Sally Adams. Picture: Lauren De Boise

READ MORE: 9 Norfolk walks to enjoy over August bank holiday weekend

The Grand Norwich Duck Race is in aid of Break Charity which supports vulnerable children, young people and families throughout East Anglia.

You can sponsor a little duck for £2 in advance at break-charity.org or at the stall on the day and each one will be allocated a number in the race.

If you would like to decorate and sponsor your own giant duck it costs £100 with all of the proceeds going direct to Break - contact sarah.bunn@break-charity.org for information.

Some of the ducks have been revealed ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise Some of the ducks have been revealed ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Some of the ducks have been revealed ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise Some of the ducks have been revealed ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Some of the ducks have been revealed ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise Some of the ducks have been revealed ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Artist Sally Adams with some of her creations ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise Artist Sally Adams with some of her creations ahead of The Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Meet the ducks. Anthea Cawdron (L) from The Ribs of Beef and Sarah Bunn (R) from Break Charity. Picture: Lauren De Boise Meet the ducks. Anthea Cawdron (L) from The Ribs of Beef and Sarah Bunn (R) from Break Charity. Picture: Lauren De Boise