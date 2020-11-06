Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1 COPYRIGHT, 2011

Four fish and chip shops in Norfolk have been named among the best in the country in national awards.

Orford Plaice fish and chip shop in Norwich city centre. Picture by SIMON FINLAY. Orford Plaice fish and chip shop in Norwich city centre. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

The Good Food Awards for 2021 put four Norfolk names in their winning list for the fish and chip shop category, with three in Norwich and one in Gorleston.

• Orford Plaice, on Orford Place in Norwich, was included, for the second year in a row.

• Boundary Fish Bar, on Aylsham Road in Norwich, also picked up the award for the second year running.

• Chish and Fips, on Angel Road in Norwich, was given the gold seal for winning the award three times in a row.

Most of the Norfolk award winners had already won the accolade in previous years. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Most of the Norfolk award winners had already won the accolade in previous years. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

• And My Plaice Fish and Chips, on Baker Street in Gorleston, was also given the gold seal for picking up the award for six years.

Founded in 2002, the Good Food Awards divide places to eat and drink into categories including gastropubs and takeaways.

A spokesperson for the awards said they are “founded upon independence and integrity and every award issued is based on a strict policy scorecard”.

Businesses which put themselves forward are visited by judges to choose who is shortlisted, and customers can cast votes for their favourites.

Chish and Fips, Angel Road, Norwich Photo: Indy Singh Chish and Fips, Angel Road, Norwich Photo: Indy Singh

Norfolk businesses have enjoyed good news in other categories this year - Prima Rosa tearoom in Salhouse was named in the café category, while Bann Thai in Cromer picked up an award in the restaurant category.