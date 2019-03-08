Search

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

PUBLISHED: 13:27 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 28 July 2019

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

Archant

The burgers served at a Norwich bar have been named as some of the best in England by an international travel publisher.

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Picture Neil Perry.Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Picture Neil Perry.

The burgers at Gonzo's Tea Room on London Street made Big 7 Travel's list of 'The 50 Best Burgers In England'.

Ranking Gonzo's 18th overall, the travel website said the bar "serves up seriously great burgers" and recommend the Big Kahuna which comes with pineapple.

You may also want to watch:

On Facebook Gonzo's said: "We proudly say 'The Best Burgers in Norwich', but now we just got voted one of the best burgers in the country! The Grant Holt Burger is officially now playing for England! Congrats to Jeff the Chef and our whole kitchen team!"

Burgers on the menu at the bar include the Alpha Papa, the Dirty Gurty and the Makin Bacon.

Finalists were selected from across the country and votes were cast by the 1.5m Big 7 readers on social media and a panel of food writers.

Online reviews, media coverage and blogs were also included in the overall rating.

- What do you think is the best burger in Norwich? Let us know in the comments.

