Gonzo’s launch huge Christmas burger with fried turkey and pigs in blankets

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:00 24 December 2018

Turkey Gobbler burger Credit: Gonzo's Tea Room

Turkey Gobbler burger Credit: Gonzo's Tea Room

Archant

As everyone knows, calories don’t count at Christmas so put on some loose trousers and head to Gonzo’s in Norwich for the festive feast of your dreams.

Gonzo’s Tea Room, which first opened in London Street in 2014, has launched a festive menu which includes Nana’s Turkey Gobbler.

The belly-busting burger is a brioche bun stuffed with a deep fried turkey burger, garlic and rosemary potato rosti, port-infused winter slaw with cranberry and orange drizzle.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Christmas burger without a generous helping of pigs and blankets too.

But Christmas dinner fans will have to be quick, as it is only around until January 5 and is subject to availability.

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich

Brad Baxter, owner of Gonzo’s Tea Room, said: “We thought it would be fun to get Christmassy with a festive menu this season!

READ MORE: Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

“Our chef created the ideas and Mike [Brad’s brother] gave it the Gonzo’s twist.

“As well as the stuffing coated, fried turkey we are also banging out a cauliflower cheese burger too, these are flying out!”

The tempting menu also includes pigs in blankets poutine, with crispy onions and cranberry sauce, Christmas dinner wings and a Chrismopolitan cocktail with Chai-infused stoli port, triple sec, cranberry and lime.

