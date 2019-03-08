Say Yes To The Dress is looking for brides for new series

Gok Wan who is returning for the new series of Say Yes To The Dress. Picture Simon Finlay. Archant Norfolk

Gok Wan is on the hunt to find brides-to-be in Norfolk who are in need of his style advice for the new series of Say Yes To The Dress.

The TLC show, which has versions across the world including Atlanta and Australia, is back for its second UK series and is looking for "confident brides with bags of personality" to take part.

The show follows brides as they hunt for their dream wedding dress and eventually "say yes to the dress".

So if you've got a wedding coming up soon and need a confidence boost from Gok and the team, now is your chance to meet him and hopefully find the dress of your dreams.

Filming for the series will take place in September and October 2019 and TLC are keen to hear from brides-to-be.

You can put your name forward for the show by emailing brides@truenorth.tv.