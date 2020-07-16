Search

Advanced search

‘We thought it was game over’ - coffee roasters’ lockdown fears eased as website goes ‘ballistic’

16 July, 2020 - 06:30
Sean and Jo Arnoup of Give it Some Beans Picture: Give it Some Beans

Sean and Jo Arnoup of Give it Some Beans Picture: Give it Some Beans

Archant

When lockdown was announced, Jo and Sean Arnoup feared it would be a death knell for their artisan coffee business.

Coffee from Give it Some Beans Picture: Give it Some BeansCoffee from Give it Some Beans Picture: Give it Some Beans

The couple started Give It Some Beans from Mattishall in late 2017, selling to the public for the first time a few months later in spring 2018.

Since then they have grown steadily, and are now stocked in farm shops and other stores across the county.

But back in March, as the country geared itself up for the likelihood of lockdown, Mrs Arnoup said she feared their hard work would be undone.

“We just felt ‘that’s game over for us,” she said. “We couldn’t see what was going to happen. I stood and cried in the kitchen.”

But, prepared for the worst, they quickly realised their fears would not materialise.

MORE: ‘Customers don’t want to go back to queuing’ - how the pandemic is changing our beloved fish and chips



“The website went ballistic,” she said. “Last month we had our best month ever, even better than in the run-up to Christmas.

You may also want to watch:

“It was the flick of a switch. We have always had a website, and thank goodness we have, but it’s gone bananas.”

Inundated with orders, she said she recruited the help of family to manage the demand. Last month, she said, they sold 131kg of coffee, a feat she described as “absolutely massive” for the business.

Looking forward, they have started to also diversify the business, producing a range of cocktail and coffee syrups and barbecue sauces.

Give It Some Beans is one of the business listed on the Norfolk Store website, which stocks independently-made goods from producers around the county.

Its products range from preserves to candles to dog treats, while there are also Norfolk Day-themed goods to buy for the county-wide celebration on Monday, July 27.

The website is owned by this newspaper’s publisher Archant, which launched a Love Local campaign this month to encourage people to support small independent businesses.

Businesses on the Norfolk Store include north Norfolk’s Eleanora Tiatora, who sells mugs and coasters, as well as preserves by the Garden Pantry.

• To visit the website visit norfolkstore.co.uk and if you’re interested on selling via the website email alison.harris@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass

Multi-million pound firm’s 167 jobs saved thanks to buyout

Polyframe in Lenwade has been saved thanks to a buyout after it collapsed into administration. Picture: Archant

Woman ill after being poisoned by courgettes

Liz Moriarty was made ill by a courgette from a bad batch of seeds Photo: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass

Woman ill after being poisoned by courgettes

Liz Moriarty was made ill by a courgette from a bad batch of seeds Photo: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

Meet the man capturing a village in a pandemic – and how you can get involved

Photographer Warwick Cooper is also a keen musician. Picture: Warwick Cooper