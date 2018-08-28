Search

Brexit campaigner Gina Miller leads line up at UEA Spring Literary Festival

PUBLISHED: 13:37 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:06 10 December 2018

Gina Miller Credit: Emma Freeman Portraits 2016

Gina Miller Credit: Emma Freeman Portraits 2016

Emma Freeman Portraits © 2017

From one of the country’s best known Brexit campaigners to a 90s popstar, there is something for everyone at UEA’s Spring Literary Festival in 2019.

Tracey Thorn Credit: Edward BishopTracey Thorn Credit: Edward Bishop

The event boasts eight of the country’s best writers and speakers and takes place from February 13 to May 2.

Topping the line-up is Gina Miller who took the government to court over its authority to invoke article 50 and trigger the UK’s departure from the EU.

She will present her book Rise which provides an extraordinary account of what it means to stand up for justice.

Also at the festival will be former Everything But The Girl singer songwriter Tracey Thorn, whose hits included Missing and Walking Wounded, and UEA Creative Writing alumni John Boyne who wrote international bestseller The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.

John Boyne Credit: Chris CloseJohn Boyne Credit: Chris Close

John will be talking about his new novel A Ladder to the Sky which is party set at the university.

Other award-winning writers at the festival include Man Booker Prize winner Marlon James and former Stonewall Writer of the Year, Damian Barr.

Max Porter won 2015’s Sunday Times PFD Young Writer of the Year for Grief is the Thing with Feathers, and will speak about his new novel Lanny.

The line-up is completed by two fine contemporary novelists, Tessa Hadley and Rachel Cusk.

Marlon James Credit: Jeffrey SkempMarlon James Credit: Jeffrey Skemp

Dr Philip Langeskov, director of the Spring Literary Festival, said: “I couldn’t be more delighted with this year’s line-up, which is wonderfully varied, featuring one of our coolest and most thoughtful pop stars, Tracey Thorn, and one of our bravest and most inspiring public figures in Gina Miller.

“If that’s not enough, we also have six writers who have produced in recent years some of the most innovative, consoling and provoking works of fiction you could possibly imagine.

“I can’t wait for the festival to begin, when Norwich will prove once again that it has the best audiences a writer could hope for.”

Tickets go on sale on December 12 and can be purchased from the Literary Festival website and all events take place at UEA’s Lecture Theatre 1 at 7pm.

Damian Barr Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty ImagesDamian Barr Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

