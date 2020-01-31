Search

Advanced search

Video

The Gin and Rum Festival is returning to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:17 31 January 2020

The Gin and Rum Festival is returning to Norwich Credit: Supplied

The Gin and Rum Festival is returning to Norwich Credit: Supplied

Archant

Let the fun be-gin as two of the nation's favourite tipples have come together for a boozy festival that is heading to Norwich.

The Gin and Rum Festival is returning to Norwich Credit: SuppliedThe Gin and Rum Festival is returning to Norwich Credit: Supplied

The Gin and Rum Festival is coming back to Norwich by popular demand and will take place on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4 in St Andrew's Hall.

It is the largest event of its kind in the UK and the organisers are bringing more than 60 different gins and 60 different rums to the table, so there will be something for everyone.

A total of three sessions will be running, with the afternoon session on Saturday from 12.30pm to 5pm and the evening sessions from 6.30pm to 11pm on both days.

The festival also offers live entertainment and street food and the ticket price includes a Copa glass to take home with you, a Gin and Rum Festival satchel and the all-important gin and rum guide, featuring all the drinks at the festival.

The Gin and Rum Festival is returning to Norwich Credit: SuppliedThe Gin and Rum Festival is returning to Norwich Credit: Supplied

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of new festival Love Light Norwich

New for 2020, all attendees will receive a re-usable steel straw and two miniature gin or rum bottles to take home.

Bobby Nanua, founder of the Gin and Rum Festival, said: "I am delighted to have the Gin and Rum Festival returning to Norwich after the success of the sold-out event last year.

"We have had a fantastic year in 2019 hosting the festival in over 30 cities.

"It is a great pleasure to bring the festival back to Norwich and this year it will be even bigger and better!"

Tickets cost £15 and are on sale now and can be purchased at ginandrumfestival.com.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Family shunned on return to Norfolk after China holiday amid coronavirus ‘hysteria’

Daniel Smith travelled to China earlier this year but was more than 300 miles away from Wuhan, where the Coronavirus broke out. Picture: Daniel Smith

Long-running American-themed diner Zaks sold

Zaks, Barrack Street. Pic: Zaks

Main railway line closed for next three weeks

Train services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be replaced with buses for the next three weeks Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

See inside penthouse apartment in former Norwich office block

A penthouse in a former office block on Ber Street has come on the market in Norwich. Photo: Haart

Landlords of The Wildman in Norwich take on second pub

Landlords of The Wildman Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are taking over a second Norfolk pub Credit: Lauren De Boise

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Long-running American-themed diner Zaks sold

Zaks, Barrack Street. Pic: Zaks

Main railway line closed for next three weeks

Train services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be replaced with buses for the next three weeks Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Landlords of The Wildman in Norwich take on second pub

Landlords of The Wildman Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are taking over a second Norfolk pub Credit: Lauren De Boise

Family shunned on return to Norfolk after China holiday amid coronavirus ‘hysteria’

Daniel Smith travelled to China earlier this year but was more than 300 miles away from Wuhan, where the Coronavirus broke out. Picture: Daniel Smith

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.
Drive 24