The Gin and Rum Festival is returning to Norwich

The Gin and Rum Festival is returning to Norwich

Let the fun be-gin as two of the nation's favourite tipples have come together for a boozy festival that is heading to Norwich.

The Gin and Rum Festival is coming back to Norwich by popular demand and will take place on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4 in St Andrew's Hall.

It is the largest event of its kind in the UK and the organisers are bringing more than 60 different gins and 60 different rums to the table, so there will be something for everyone.

A total of three sessions will be running, with the afternoon session on Saturday from 12.30pm to 5pm and the evening sessions from 6.30pm to 11pm on both days.

The festival also offers live entertainment and street food and the ticket price includes a Copa glass to take home with you, a Gin and Rum Festival satchel and the all-important gin and rum guide, featuring all the drinks at the festival.

New for 2020, all attendees will receive a re-usable steel straw and two miniature gin or rum bottles to take home.

Bobby Nanua, founder of the Gin and Rum Festival, said: "I am delighted to have the Gin and Rum Festival returning to Norwich after the success of the sold-out event last year.

"We have had a fantastic year in 2019 hosting the festival in over 30 cities.

"It is a great pleasure to bring the festival back to Norwich and this year it will be even bigger and better!"

Tickets cost £15 and are on sale now and can be purchased at ginandrumfestival.com.