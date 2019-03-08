Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

A giant spider is coming to Norwich this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:16 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 05 August 2019

A giant spider is coming to intu Chapelfield Credit: Supplied by Plain Speaking Agency

A giant spider is coming to intu Chapelfield Credit: Supplied by Plain Speaking Agency

Archant

Arachnophobes beware as a giant spider will be crawling into the city this weekend so make sure you don't get caught in its web.

Arachnobot, the world's first giant spider puppet, will be going on an eight-legged walkabout around intu Chapelfield shopping centre and Chapelfield Plain on Saturday, August 10.

The four-metre tall spider will appear at four times for 20 minutes across the day with the chance for brave shoppers to meet the gangly creature at 11am, 12pm, 2pm and 3pm.

You may also want to watch:

Sheridan Smith, marketing manager at intu Chapelfield says; "This August and September we're celebrating everything that's mesmerising about nature's tiniest creatures, but in a very big way!

READ MORE: Revealed: Future plans for former Mercy nightclub

"This visit from Arachnobot, the mesmerising four-metre tall spider, is a taste of lots more exciting things to come.

"Later this month we'll be welcoming the Big Bug Tour to intu Chapelfield, giving everyone the chance to get up close to some more fascinating, larger than life insects.

"We can't wait to bring these beautiful bug sculptures to Norwich."

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Seal put down after dog attack on north Norfolk beach

A file photo of a seal at Horsey. Seal and Shore Watch UK received calls of a seal being attacked by a dog on the beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track Sevilla duo

Norwich City's top brass have been linked to Sevilla duo Joris Gnagnon and Ibrahim Amadou Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

‘Keep dogs and children away’: more than 1,000 dead fish rotting in river

1,000 dead fish are being left to rot away in the Kessingland sluice. Photo: Jean Difford

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Seal put down after dog attack on north Norfolk beach

A file photo of a seal at Horsey. Seal and Shore Watch UK received calls of a seal being attacked by a dog on the beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track Sevilla duo

Norwich City's top brass have been linked to Sevilla duo Joris Gnagnon and Ibrahim Amadou Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

‘Keep dogs and children away’: more than 1,000 dead fish rotting in river

1,000 dead fish are being left to rot away in the Kessingland sluice. Photo: Jean Difford

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Revealed: Future plans for former Mercy nightclub

Mercy nightclub in the Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Car ploughs into BP garage wall on A47

A silver BMW 2 series crashed into the wall at the BP garage on the A47 in Lowestoft. Photo: Ashleigh Chapman

Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

The Waterfront Sessions review: A chilled event with passionate and engaging artists

Tom Malachowski performing at The Waterfront Sessions. Picture: Elliot Tam
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists