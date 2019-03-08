A giant spider is coming to Norwich this weekend

Arachnophobes beware as a giant spider will be crawling into the city this weekend so make sure you don't get caught in its web.

Arachnobot, the world's first giant spider puppet, will be going on an eight-legged walkabout around intu Chapelfield shopping centre and Chapelfield Plain on Saturday, August 10.

The four-metre tall spider will appear at four times for 20 minutes across the day with the chance for brave shoppers to meet the gangly creature at 11am, 12pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Sheridan Smith, marketing manager at intu Chapelfield says; "This August and September we're celebrating everything that's mesmerising about nature's tiniest creatures, but in a very big way!

"This visit from Arachnobot, the mesmerising four-metre tall spider, is a taste of lots more exciting things to come.

"Later this month we'll be welcoming the Big Bug Tour to intu Chapelfield, giving everyone the chance to get up close to some more fascinating, larger than life insects.

"We can't wait to bring these beautiful bug sculptures to Norwich."