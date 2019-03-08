Video

Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters flash mob surprises Norwich shoppers

A spooky ghostbusters flashmob took place in Anglia Square, raising money for Break charity. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Shoppers at Anglia Square in Norwich were given a fright as a Ghostbusters flash mob burst into life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A spooky ghostbusters flashmob took place in Anglia Square, raising money for Break charity. Picture: Ella Wilkinson A spooky ghostbusters flashmob took place in Anglia Square, raising money for Break charity. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The shopping centre became Anglia Scare on Wednesday with a host of Halloween activities to raise money for Break Charity.

The fun began at lunchtime with dancing ghosts, Slimer and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man performing, before the Ghostbusters appeared and asked the help of spectators to help them dance the demons away.

The Anglia Scare event also invited children to make their own Slimer gooey ghost, one of the characters in the popular franchise, at the Creation Station.

They also handed out Ghostbuster in Training badges to those who helped them banish the baddies.

READ MORE: 11 things to do over October half term in Norfolk

All donations from the slime workshop went towards Break, which supports young people and families in need across East Anglia.

They have children's homes across East Anglia, a centre for families in crisis and services for children with disabilities and their families.