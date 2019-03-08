Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Video

Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters flash mob surprises Norwich shoppers

PUBLISHED: 14:45 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 23 October 2019

A spooky ghostbusters flashmob took place in Anglia Square, raising money for Break charity. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A spooky ghostbusters flashmob took place in Anglia Square, raising money for Break charity. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Shoppers at Anglia Square in Norwich were given a fright as a Ghostbusters flash mob burst into life.

A spooky ghostbusters flashmob took place in Anglia Square, raising money for Break charity. Picture: Ella WilkinsonA spooky ghostbusters flashmob took place in Anglia Square, raising money for Break charity. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The shopping centre became Anglia Scare on Wednesday with a host of Halloween activities to raise money for Break Charity.

The fun began at lunchtime with dancing ghosts, Slimer and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man performing, before the Ghostbusters appeared and asked the help of spectators to help them dance the demons away.

The Anglia Scare event also invited children to make their own Slimer gooey ghost, one of the characters in the popular franchise, at the Creation Station.

They also handed out Ghostbuster in Training badges to those who helped them banish the baddies.

READ MORE: 11 things to do over October half term in Norfolk

All donations from the slime workshop went towards Break, which supports young people and families in need across East Anglia.

They have children's homes across East Anglia, a centre for families in crisis and services for children with disabilities and their families.

Most Read

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Little Melton after a sewer under School Lane became blocked. Picture: Bethany Whymark

‘He was a gift from god’ - parents warning after teen’s aerosol death

Robert and Susan Waple, with a picture of their son, Jack, who died in June, aged 13, after inhaling too much deodorant from an aerosol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Basking shark seen off Norfolk

A basking shark spotted off the Cromer coast in 2017. Picture John Davies.

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Mystery over 200km/h death of motorcylist in Belgium

Clive Ling, who died during a street race in Belgium, pictured in 2017 at Snetterton Picture: Barry Clay.

Town to survey traffic in bid to ban lorries from its streets

Eye town centre is frequently congested with lorries trying to negotiate its narrow streets. Picture: Nick England

Beloved home of holiday firm founder goes up for sale for £1.35 million

Vere Lodge, now for sale for offers in excess of £1.35m. Pic: Brown & Co

Inquest opened into death of 13-month-old baby

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists