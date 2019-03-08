Search

Get involved with Enjoy Music More

PUBLISHED: 12:26 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 28 August 2019

Five Minutes With... Prey Drive for Enjoy Music More. Picture: Prey Drive

Prey Drive

Are you a in a band, a solo musician or just a local music lover? Here's how you can get involved...

Currently on our brand new Enjoy Music More Facebook page, local artists have the chance to win a free session in local recording studio Blaze Studios. Head to the group, join and make sure you read the article to find out how you can win - the competition closes on Friday September 6. A winner will be selected at random and announced at 5pm on the day.

We are also launching a brand new video series Five Minutes With on Friday August 30 which will provide a platform for local musicians to showcase themselves and their music. A new video will be released every Friday so keep your eyes peeled!

To get involved with the group, head to Enjoy Music More and request to become a member. If you'd like to be considered for Five Minutes With then please email danielle.booden@archant.co.uk

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

