Gerry Cinnamon to play Norwich gig

19 June, 2019 - 10:49
Gerry Cinnamon has announced he will play a Norwich show. Photo: Courtesy of UEA box office

Gerry Cinnamon has announced his biggest ever UK tour, and it includes a Norwich date.

The singer/songwriter, known for his acoustic sets and 'brutally honest' lyrics surprised fans with the news ahead of a string of festival performances.

As well as announcing his new tour - which will see him play Norwich's UEA on Tuesday, November 12 - the Glasgow artist revealed that he is expecting to drop his next release 'Canter' later this month on June 21.

Speaking about the upcoming tour the singer said: "The last stint was top class.

"Expect nothing less from these gigs, the live shows have become something pretty special."

Tickets to the Norwich show will go on sale from the UEA box office this Friday at 9am and are priced at £25.

Doors will open at 6.30pm and the gig is due to finish around 10pm.

